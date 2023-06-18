Blue Rose Cen (5/2 favourite) joined Allez France, Divine Proportions and Zarkava in completing a classic double after winning the Group 1 Prix Marcel Boussac at two.
Having already run out an easy winner of the Pouliches in May, Blue Rose Cen was expected to appreciate the step up to 10 furlongs in the Prix de Diane Longines by trainer Christopher Head and she duly delivered at Chantilly.
Blue Rose Cen didn't jump brilliantly but was soon racing in third under Aurelien Lemaitre with pacemaker and stablemate Wise Girl and Pouliches second Lindy the only two ahead of her.
Running Lion, trained by the Gosdens, was forced to race wide but was in a close fourth as the field entered the straight but whereas she soon ran out of petrol, Blue Rose Cen went from strength to strength. The winner got a lovely split up the inside of Wise Girl and quickly put daylight between herself and the chasing pack.
Never Ending Story and Ryan Moore went in pursuit but never looked like bridging the gap and had to settle for second, getting the verdict in a photo finish from Tasmania.
Wise Girl stuck to her guns to claim fourth ahead of the previously unbeaten Elusive Princess and Jannah Rose who both made up a lot of ground from the rear of the field.
Blue Rose Cen was cut to 10/1 from 33s by Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe; Sky Bet introduced her into their market for the autumn highlight at 10/1.
Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, Head said: "It's been a very good season and it's a very, very, very good day.
"We were saying it's just incredible. She's the best filly I've ever trained and I'm very happy to come across her because she's just brilliant and it's really a chance for me. I am thankful for the owners to send her to me because she changed my life.
"We always think that they are capable of the best because it's pretty much like having new kids every year and then you see them and of course I wish the best for them but races are races and you never know what will happen but she's been brilliant all around this season and I'm very happy to see her win today."
It is a little over a year since Head's grandfather, the top trainer Alec, passed away and he revealed that his grandparents were very much on his mind on an emotional day.
"It is (emotional)," he continued. "Of course I have a lot of thoughts for my grandparents because they have been around us for our entire life and I really hope they see that from where they are right now."
Head, though, played the straightest of bats when asked about a tilt at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe only committing to saying that it was 'something to talk about'.
