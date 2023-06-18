Having already run out an easy winner of the Pouliches in May, Blue Rose Cen was expected to appreciate the step up to 10 furlongs in the Prix de Diane Longines by trainer Christopher Head and she duly delivered at Chantilly.

Blue Rose Cen didn't jump brilliantly but was soon racing in third under Aurelien Lemaitre with pacemaker and stablemate Wise Girl and Pouliches second Lindy the only two ahead of her.

Running Lion, trained by the Gosdens, was forced to race wide but was in a close fourth as the field entered the straight but whereas she soon ran out of petrol, Blue Rose Cen went from strength to strength. The winner got a lovely split up the inside of Wise Girl and quickly put daylight between herself and the chasing pack.

Never Ending Story and Ryan Moore went in pursuit but never looked like bridging the gap and had to settle for second, getting the verdict in a photo finish from Tasmania.

Wise Girl stuck to her guns to claim fourth ahead of the previously unbeaten Elusive Princess and Jannah Rose who both made up a lot of ground from the rear of the field.

Blue Rose Cen was cut to 10/1 from 33s by Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe; Sky Bet introduced her into their market for the autumn highlight at 10/1.