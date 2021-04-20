Uncle Bryn goes on trial for Classic glory at Epsom

The formidable combination have landed five of the last six runnings of the Listed contest, with high-class filly So Mi Dar and multiple Group One winner Cracksman among their winners.

Uncle Bryn, who is a general 20/1 chance for the Cazoo Derby back at Epsom on the first Saturday in June, will be making his turf debut on Tuesday following impressive all-weather wins at Kempton and Wolverhampton in the autumn.

Gosden, who now trains in partnership with son Thady, expects to have a clearer idea of what the son of Sea The Stars is capable of afterwards.

He said: “I’m very pleased with him. We looked at the this race and also the Classic Trial at Sandown on Friday, but that looks a very good race this year.

“We’ve chosen to go Listed in a race we’ve won before – and bearing in mind that his only runs have been on the all-weather, it will be something of a learning curve for him.”

User Friendly recorded a memorable victory in the 1992 Oaks at Epsom Downs in the famous Gredley family silks and they are carried by the George Scott-trained Too Friendly.

The son of 2012 Derby hero Camelot is already a winner during the 2021 Flat turf season, having landed a 10-furlong maiden at Doncaster.

Scott said: “I’ve been delighted with him since Doncaster. He is not a horse that shows a huge amount at home but he is in great health and we feel the track shouldn’t inconvenience him.

“He is a straightforward horse and we are looking forward to seeing where he sits. I’m pretty sure he will continue to improve physically. He was also in at Sandown but the track doesn't come into play as much there as it does here and he is a pretty agile horse that should handle the contours.

“I was impressed the way he made up the ground at Doncaster late in the race. He came off the bend cruising and when Callum (Shepherd) asked him to quicken he put the race to bed in about three quarters of a furlong. By the time he hit the front he was well in command. I’m under no illusions that this is a different test but he travels well and he has a great attitude.”