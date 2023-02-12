Off the track since December 2021 Blazing Khal was given a patient ride by Philip Byrnes, creeping into contention in the home straight and quickening clear to win the two mile five furlong contest at 5/1.

A promising novice last season he was unbeaten in all three starts over hurdles, winning twice at Cheltenham to mark himself down as a leading contender for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

Injury denied Blazing Khal a tilt at that prize but he has now leapt towards the top of the betting for the Stayers' Hurdle with Betfair Sportsbook cutting the winner to 3/1 from 11/2 while Sky Bet and Paddy Power - who both offer NRNB on their ante-post markets - go 5/2.

Former ante-post favourite Teahupoo is a 3/1 shot with all three firms with Home By The Lee a general 9/2 chance in one of the most open markets for the championship races.

Saint Sam, trained by Willie Mullins, had been expected to book his own ticket for the Stayers' Hurdle but the well backed even money favourite finished a disappointing fifth having been ridden with atypical restraint. Saint Sam was pushed out to a general 33/1 from 12s for the Cheltenham Festival contest.

Meet And Greet, third to Home By The Lee in the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown, upheld that form in finishing second, three and a half lengths clear of Beacon Edge who had won the 2021 renewal of the Boyne Hurdle.