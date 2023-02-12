Blazing Khal was trimmed for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after claiming the Grade Two William Hill Boyne Hurdle at Navan.
Off the track since December 2021 Blazing Khal was given a patient ride by Philip Byrnes, creeping into contention in the home straight and quickening clear to win the two mile five furlong contest at 5/1.
A promising novice last season he was unbeaten in all three starts over hurdles, winning twice at Cheltenham to mark himself down as a leading contender for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.
Injury denied Blazing Khal a tilt at that prize but he has now leapt towards the top of the betting for the Stayers' Hurdle with Betfair Sportsbook cutting the winner to 3/1 from 11/2 while Sky Bet and Paddy Power - who both offer NRNB on their ante-post markets - go 5/2.
Former ante-post favourite Teahupoo is a 3/1 shot with all three firms with Home By The Lee a general 9/2 chance in one of the most open markets for the championship races.
Saint Sam, trained by Willie Mullins, had been expected to book his own ticket for the Stayers' Hurdle but the well backed even money favourite finished a disappointing fifth having been ridden with atypical restraint. Saint Sam was pushed out to a general 33/1 from 12s for the Cheltenham Festival contest.
Meet And Greet, third to Home By The Lee in the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown, upheld that form in finishing second, three and a half lengths clear of Beacon Edge who had won the 2021 renewal of the Boyne Hurdle.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Winning trainer Charles Byrnes said: “It’s relief really with the young fella riding him and all. I thought he gave him a lovely ride and he settled grand for him.
“He’s definitely a very good horse. He was working well and doing a lot of work over the last few weeks. We did expect a big run, he was fairly straight.
“With him it’s day by day, but naturally we’ll be thinking of Cheltenham, of course. We’ve had so many false dawns with him. It’s just been little, niggly problems.
“The timing is not too bad, I suppose. We would have preferred to have him out before now, but it is what it is. We can go to Aintree if we don’t make Cheltenham.”
He added: “He was fairly fit today but naturally with race fitness you’d hope he’d come on again.
“You always have the bounce factor and ideally you’d want a second run, but it is what it is and we’re delighted to get him back.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.