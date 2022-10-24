The Aidan O'Brien-trained Blackbeard will miss an intended trip to the Breeders' Cup and is to be retired straight to stud.
The son of No Nay Never was among the long-range favourites for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf having completed a hat-trick of wins the Group One Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket when last seen in action, but instead won't be seen again on a racecourse after picking up a chip in his knee.
Speaking in a statement released by Coolmore, O'Brien said: "Blackbeard was a little off after exercise this morning in preparation for the Breeders’ Cup.
"Unfortunately, when we had him X-rayed the radiographs showed a small chip in his right knee and a decision has been made to retire him.
"He’s a typical No Nay Never; strong, early-maturing and very fast. He ran every month from April to September and improved and improved from one race to the next.
"The plan is for No Nay Never’s other brilliant son, Little Big Bear, to be trained for the Guineas along with Saturday’s winner Auguste Rodin, while Luxembourg also remains in training for next season."
“Blackbeard was a very exciting horse to ride,” said Ryan Moore, who partnered him in all but one of his eight starts.
"He was tough as nails and the ultimate professional who continued to improve throughout the season and had a lethal turn of foot."
