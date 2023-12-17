Birdie Or Bust puts Listed honours on the board at Thurles

Birdie Or Bust capitalised on a final-flight blunder from Fun Fun Fun to claim the Billy Harney Memorial Irish EBF Mares Novice Hurdle at Thurles.

Henry de Bromhead’s five-year-old was sent off the 7/2 second-favourite to Willie Mullins’ Grade Two bumper winner who had made a fine start to her hurdling career here last month. The 2-5 favourite made most of the running in the hands of Paul Townend and still held a lead of around two lengths when sprawling on landing at the final flight – leaving Rachael Blackmore aboard Birdie Or Bust with the Listed contest at her mercy. She was ridden out for a three-and-a-quarter-length success, with connections thrilled to get back to winning ways.

“Obviously we got a bit of luck, but she ran really well and we were delighted with her,” said De Bromhead. “She definitely wasn’t herself in the north the last day, but looked back to herself today with the way she jumped and travelled. She didn’t seem herself in Down Royal. “We will get her home and see what everyone would like to do. She has options and is lovely mare.” There was a double on the card for De Bromhead and Blackmore when Easy Fella (4/1) made a winning stable debut in the Horse & Jockey Hotel Rated Novice Hurdle. The trainer added: “He stays well and is a really nice horse. He jumps well despite making a few little mistakes down the back straight, but we can work on that. He really galloped all the way to the line and anything over hurdles is a bonus as with the size and scope of him, he looks like a chaser all over.” Meanwhile, there was some compensation for Mullins who saw pointing field recruit Femme Magnifique (11/8 favourite) produce a scintillating display on her rules debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares INH Flat Race. “She did that very well,” said Mullins. “I am happy she showed her true colours on the track as things haven’t gone right with her in the autumn. I took a chance and ran her and she has done it well. I imagine she will stick to bumpers rather than going jumping as she can do that next season.” The master of Closutton was also on the scoresheet with Asian Master, who landed the Thank You For Supporting Us In 2023 Maiden Hurdle at the expense of stablemate Jimmy Du Seuil.