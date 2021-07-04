Sporting Life
Trainer Saeed bin Suroor
Racing news: Saeed bin Suroor eyes Dubai for Night Hunter

By Nick Robson
15:52 · SUN July 11, 2021

Saeed bin Suroor has high hopes for recent Chelmsford winner Night Hunter – but reports he may not fulfil his potential until the Dubai Carnival.

Night Hunter is a son of champion dirt horse Tapit, but the four-year-old – a half-brother to a Grade One winner in America – did not make his debut until last month.

He finished a fair third to William Haggas’ hugely promising and subsequent Listed winner Baaeed at Leicester, before opening his account on the all-weather by three and a half lengths.

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

“I’m happy with the way he improved from his first race to his second,” said Bin Suroor.

“He’s by Tapit, so he’s probably going to be a dirt horse, but he’s already run well on turf and won on the all-weather.

“He’s come back good from his race, but there are no plans at this moment. We’ll look for a nice race for him.”

The Newmarket trainer is happy to exercise more patience, though, in anticipation of a big winter ahead for Night Hunter.

Bin Suroor added: “I think he’s more a horse for Dubai – then we can get him on dirt – but so far he’s doing everything well.

“He’s a nice horse for the future, and I’ve always liked him. It’s why I kept him in training.”

