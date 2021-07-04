Racing news: Saeed bin Suroor eyes Dubai for Night Hunter

He finished a fair third to William Haggas’ hugely promising and subsequent Listed winner Baaeed at Leicester, before opening his account on the all-weather by three and a half lengths.

Night Hunter is a son of champion dirt horse Tapit, but the four-year-old – a half-brother to a Grade One winner in America – did not make his debut until last month.

“I’m happy with the way he improved from his first race to his second,” said Bin Suroor.

“He’s by Tapit, so he’s probably going to be a dirt horse, but he’s already run well on turf and won on the all-weather.

“He’s come back good from his race, but there are no plans at this moment. We’ll look for a nice race for him.”

The Newmarket trainer is happy to exercise more patience, though, in anticipation of a big winter ahead for Night Hunter.

Bin Suroor added: “I think he’s more a horse for Dubai – then we can get him on dirt – but so far he’s doing everything well.

“He’s a nice horse for the future, and I’ve always liked him. It’s why I kept him in training.”