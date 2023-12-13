Billy Loughnane vows to be better for ‘learning curve’

Champion apprentice Billy Loughnane has vowed to learn from the lengthy ban he is currently serving.
Loughnane was given 17 days under the ‘totting-up’ procedure for a series of careless riding offences over a six-month period, with four of them deferred.
His ban was reduced by two days due to the number of rides he had taken during the six months – almost 500.
He will miss December 13-16, 18-23 and 26-28 inclusive.
“It’s not ideal, but I’ve got to take it on the chin. It’s a bump in the road, but I’ll have to build on it,” he told Sky Sports Racing.
“It’s totally my own fault, it’s totted up across the six-month period but we’ll build on it and move on.
“I’ve had a lot of rides and that helped my in all fairness because it meant I could get a couple of days knocked off, but it’s my own fault for probably trying to win too much.
“It’s a kick in the teeth, but I’ll have a couple of weeks off and come back fitter and stronger.
“In all fairness one of them was a bit more than a little knock, I came across from my draw too quickly, shortened them up on my inside and someone clipped heels.
“It’s a learning curve, I’ve had a lot of rides but it’s small margins where I’ve pushed the margin a little too much and it has cost me.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org