The New Bay colt will bid follow up his last time Group Two success in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster and hand trainer Roger Varian a second win in the seven furlong feature race, having claimed the 2014 renewal with Belardo.

After making a winning debut at Newbury, Bayside Boy then filled the runner’s up spot behind Masekela in a Listed race back at the Berkshire track before defeating Her Majesty the Queen’s odds-on favourite Reach For The Moon on Town Moor.

Although Egan acknowledges Bayside Boy will have to improve again to inflict a first defeat on the Charlie Appleby-trained and Godolphin-owned odds on favourite Native Trial, he believes his mount fully deserves to take his place in the race.

Egan said: “It looks a very competitive field as it is every year. The Dewhurst is pretty much a two year old prep for the 2000 Guineas next year, getting them used to the dip. It looks like a competitive race and an open field. You could pick five or six horses out of the hat to go and win the race which is very exciting for sure.

“Godolphin’s horses are running out of their skin and hopefully our lad will as well. It is going to be a hard race to win but he is a horse to watch out for and he deserves to take his chance in a top class field.

“Hopefully he can give a good account of himself stepping up to Group One level."