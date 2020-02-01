Big-race trends and stats for Saturday's Betway Heroes Handicap Hurdle at Sandown

15.00 Sandown – Heroes Handicap Hurdle

TRENDS

9/10 WINNERS had won on a right-handed track

8/10 WINNERS started at 10/1 or shorter

8/10 WINNERS had 9 or fewer runs over hurdles

7/10 WINNERS finished in the top 4 last-time-out

BETTRENDS SELECTION: ASK DILLON

The lightly-raced Ask Dillon ticks all the boxes ahead of Saturday’s ultra-competitive Heroes Handicap Hurdle from Sandown, having had just the five starts over hurdles and recorded his two wins on right-handed tracks.

He plugged on for third on his reappearance at Chepstow, but should strip fitter for the outing and the seven-year-old gets the vote to provide Fergal O’Brien with a second win in the race in the space of four years.

There are plenty of possible dangers, the novice Big Shark being one, but perhaps the similarly-named Ask Ben, who has run two fine races in defeat this season, can give him most to think about. He has yet to race on a right-handed track, however, so falls down on that key trend.

The past three winners finished in the first four of the Lanzarote Hurdle on their previous start, so that gives a pointer towards Echiquier but he was fortunate to finish third, given the carnage at the final flight.