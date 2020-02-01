Big-race trends and stats for Saturday's Betway Heroes Handicap Hurdle at Sandown

We've teamed up with Weatherbys to provide the key trends ahead of Saturday's 3.00 - the Betway Heroes Handicap Hurdle at Sandown.
15.00 SANDOWN: PAYING 5 PLACES INSTEAD OF 4
15.00 Sandown – Heroes Handicap Hurdle
TRENDS
9/10 WINNERS had won on a right-handed track
8/10 WINNERS started at 10/1 or shorter
8/10 WINNERS had 9 or fewer runs over hurdles
7/10 WINNERS finished in the top 4 last-time-out
BETTRENDS SELECTION: ASK DILLON
The lightly-raced Ask Dillon ticks all the boxes ahead of Saturday’s ultra-competitive Heroes Handicap Hurdle from Sandown, having had just the five starts over hurdles and recorded his two wins on right-handed tracks.
He plugged on for third on his reappearance at Chepstow, but should strip fitter for the outing and the seven-year-old gets the vote to provide Fergal O’Brien with a second win in the race in the space of four years.
There are plenty of possible dangers, the novice Big Shark being one, but perhaps the similarly-named Ask Ben, who has run two fine races in defeat this season, can give him most to think about. He has yet to race on a right-handed track, however, so falls down on that key trend.
The past three winners finished in the first four of the Lanzarote Hurdle on their previous start, so that gives a pointer towards Echiquier but he was fortunate to finish third, given the carnage at the final flight.
Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide
Paul Ferguson is the author of the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide, which is published in association with Sporting Life. The Guide, which also includes Aintree for a second successive year, is due to be published on Friday February 21 and can be pre-ordered now right here:
https://bettrendsshop.co.uk/weatherbys-cheltenham-festival-betting-guide-2020/
As well as all the key stats/trends, there is plenty of additional editorial content, including Paul’s Spring Horses To Follow and a look at the leading contenders for the major Grade 1 contests. Guest authors include Rory Delargy and Donn McLean, and our very own Ben Linfoot and Matt Brocklebank also add weight to an in-depth publication. This will be the 21st year of the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide.
