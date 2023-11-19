Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Jonbon jumps his way to victory at Cheltenham
Jonbon jumps his way to victory at Cheltenham

Big-race reaction: Jonbon wins Shloer Chase at Cheltenham

By David Cleary
18:10 · SUN November 19, 2023

Timeform's man at the track David Cleary reacts to the superb victory of Jonbon at Cheltenham on Sunday.

Jonbon could hardly have been more impressive in making a winning return to action over a testing two miles at Cheltenham.

On paper, the favourite faced a real threat in Edwardstone, winner of the Tingle Creek on his return last autumn.

In practice, in a properly-run contest, Jonbon brushed that rival aside, along with the two other runners, as he was sent for home after the third-last.

He needed riding out, idling/tiring, but was in no danger of defeat.

Jonbon was very much on his toes beforehand and sweating a touch, but that isn't unusual for him and clearly it didn't have an impact on his performance.

Edwardstone looked to have done plenty of work and ran respectably, but it's hard to make a case for his turning the tables on Jonbon should they meet again in the Tingle Creek.

Indeed, Jonbon will be a tough nut to crack in any of the top two-mile chases he might be asked to contest.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING