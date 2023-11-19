Big-race reaction: Jonbon wins Shloer Chase at Cheltenham

Jonbon could hardly have been more impressive in making a winning return to action over a testing two miles at Cheltenham.

On paper, the favourite faced a real threat in Edwardstone, winner of the Tingle Creek on his return last autumn.

In practice, in a properly-run contest, Jonbon brushed that rival aside, along with the two other runners, as he was sent for home after the third-last.

He needed riding out, idling/tiring, but was in no danger of defeat.

Jonbon was very much on his toes beforehand and sweating a touch, but that isn't unusual for him and clearly it didn't have an impact on his performance.

Edwardstone looked to have done plenty of work and ran respectably, but it's hard to make a case for his turning the tables on Jonbon should they meet again in the Tingle Creek.

Indeed, Jonbon will be a tough nut to crack in any of the top two-mile chases he might be asked to contest.