Big-race reaction: Dashel Drasher wins Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury

It's fair to say that the staying hurdle division in Britain is pretty threadbare.

The pick of the bunch lined up in the Grade 2 Long Distance Hurdle and produced an exciting finish, but the outcome will cause few sleepless nights for the powerhouse Irish stables whose inmates dominate the Stayers' Hurdle market.

Marie's Rock was sent off a short price, but raced a bit too keenly for her own good. She looked a threat just after three out but then failed to pick up. The finish was fought out by the veterans Dashel Drasher and Paisley Park.

There was around three lengths between them at the last, but Paisley Park stayed on dourly and had reduced the deficit to a diminishing head by the line.

Paisley Park, having his first run since March and conceding 6 lb to Dashel Drasher, emerges with a lot of credit, this an effort at least as good as his win in the Long Walk last winter.

The winner stepped up on his reappearance, though was probably still below the level of his second to Sire du Berlais, another veteran, in the Stayers' last spring. Very smart form, but surely there will be runners to beat them in another three months or so.