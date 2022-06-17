Big-race preview & tip: Sky Bet Ebor

Sky Bet Ebor tip - GAASSEE

An excellent winner at this track during the Dante Festival, he was desperately unlucky in the run at Haydock and is bred for this step up in trip to 1m6f.

William Haggas has had a fine week already thanks to Baaeed's brilliance in the Juddmonte International and GAASSEE can be the icing on the cake in the Sky Bet Ebor on Saturday.

Individual Price Hint : RODRIGO DIAZ can be expected to be held up so in view of the projected pace forecast it's interesting to note he has a good record winning when trading much higher than Betfair SP.

Specific Pace Hint : Hold-up horses are usually favoured at this trip here but a strongly-run race as is expected will assist EUCHEN GLEN even more than usual at the probable expense of EARL OF TYRONE (IRE).

Key Quotes

Ed Dunlop, John Leeper: “Goodwood was very much a prep race. It was an inadequate trip and they went slowly and quickened. He is a huge horse and we wanted to give him a run in preparation for the Ebor.

“All systems have been pointed to this for a while. He is a bit of a frustration, but he is still very talented and he is in very good form, and we were pleased with his last piece of work.

“Touch wood, he will go well, but it is very competitive and there are a lot of runners. We need some luck.”

“The plan is for him to race on next year, though.”

Jessica Harrington, Ever Present: “This race has been the plan for a long time and we hope it will go according to plan.

“We were happy enough with his comeback run at Down Royal. He is in good form and that run will have blown any cobwebs away.”

Thady Gosden, Trawlerman: “He ran at Goodwood with the hood on last time and he got a nice ride from Benoit (De La Sayette). He won well enough.

“His two starts in between that and his win at the start of the year did not quite go according to plan and he is a horse who obviously stays the trip. He just over-travelled a bit, hence the hood, which helped him settle.

“He has been well since and obviously we are drawn 20, which is not ideal. But you can only play the hand you are dealt and we will come up with a plan.”

Jim Goldie, Euchen Glen: “He has been a consistent horse. Hopefully he will be very consistent on Saturday.

“It is an interesting race with a lot of interesting horses in it. He has been in quite good form and it is a track he has performed well at before, so we are hopeful.

“He is letting you know that he is still here.

“I am not really worried about the draw – we will just ride a hold-up race. I’m expecting to win! I always set off with that expectation. It is all about the anticipation. Realistically, if you have the best horse in the race in the best handicaps, you expect to win.”

Richard Hughes, Calling The Wind: “You had better do a rain dance – I need rain. I really do. If we get it, we’ll be going, but if we don’t we probably won’t run.

“But he is in great form and if it went soft, he would have a huge chance. If it is good to firm, I won’t run.”