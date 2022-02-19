Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Daryl Jacob and his old pal Bristol De Mai
Bristol De Mai is going for another Haydock win

Big-race preview & tip: Peter Marsh Chase

By Sporting Life
15:51 · FRI January 20, 2023

We have a tip, trainer quotes and key video replays for the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock on Saturday.

Peter Marsh Chase - BRISTOL DE MAI

BRISTOL DE MAI may not be the force of old, but he won the Grand National Trial here off 5 lb higher only 11 months ago and was far from disgraced in the Betfair Chase on return, so a seventh course win could well be on the cards. Fontaine Collonges remains unexposed as a staying chaser and rates the main threat ahead of Empire Steel.

Timeform Pace Map

DELETE

Pace Forecast : Weak

Specific Pace Hint : Prominent racers are usually favoured here and a steadily run race will assist FONTAINE COLLONGES (FR) even more than usual at the probable expense of EMPIRE STEEL (IRE).

Individual Price Hint : DR KANANGA normally races prominently but even considering the probable pace scenario could well trade much lower than his Betfair SP.

Key Quotes

Anthony Bromley, Bristol De Mai: “Basically we were planning to run him this weekend in either of the two races and he is declared for both. We will run in the first one that’s actually on and I’m pretty doubtful that either will be. If that is the case, we will wait for the Grand National Trial at Haydock at the next meeting for him, which he ran well in last year. With the inspection moved to 8am at Haydock, we are planning to be there. If that’s off, then we will look at Lingfield and we will redirect there. He has been a wonderful servant to the owners. He won a Grade One Hurdle as a three-year-old at Chepstow on his first run for the owners nine years ago and he’s still got the spark in him. They are they are happy with him at home.”

Sandy Thomson, Empire Steel: “I was delighted with his run at Aintree. He didn’t run well in the race last year but he ran well at Haydock before that, so we are hoping for a big run. He has won on heavy, but I don’t think any horse will like the ground it is going to be, but for the money it is not the most competitive race.”

Key video form

Bristol De Mai, Haydock, 19/02/2022

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Fontaine Collonges, Haydock, 19/11/22

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Cooper's Cross, Musselburgh, 01/01/23

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING