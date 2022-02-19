We have a tip, trainer quotes and key video replays for the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock on Saturday.

Peter Marsh Chase - BRISTOL DE MAI

BRISTOL DE MAI may not be the force of old, but he won the Grand National Trial here off 5 lb higher only 11 months ago and was far from disgraced in the Betfair Chase on return, so a seventh course win could well be on the cards. Fontaine Collonges remains unexposed as a staying chaser and rates the main threat ahead of Empire Steel.

Timeform Pace Map

Pace Forecast : Weak Specific Pace Hint : Prominent racers are usually favoured here and a steadily run race will assist FONTAINE COLLONGES (FR) even more than usual at the probable expense of EMPIRE STEEL (IRE). Individual Price Hint : DR KANANGA normally races prominently but even considering the probable pace scenario could well trade much lower than his Betfair SP.

Key Quotes Anthony Bromley, Bristol De Mai: “Basically we were planning to run him this weekend in either of the two races and he is declared for both. We will run in the first one that’s actually on and I’m pretty doubtful that either will be. If that is the case, we will wait for the Grand National Trial at Haydock at the next meeting for him, which he ran well in last year. With the inspection moved to 8am at Haydock, we are planning to be there. If that’s off, then we will look at Lingfield and we will redirect there. He has been a wonderful servant to the owners. He won a Grade One Hurdle as a three-year-old at Chepstow on his first run for the owners nine years ago and he’s still got the spark in him. They are they are happy with him at home.” Sandy Thomson, Empire Steel: “I was delighted with his run at Aintree. He didn’t run well in the race last year but he ran well at Haydock before that, so we are hoping for a big run. He has won on heavy, but I don’t think any horse will like the ground it is going to be, but for the money it is not the most competitive race.”

Key video form Bristol De Mai, Haydock, 19/02/2022

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Fontaine Collonges, Haydock, 19/11/22

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Cooper's Cross, Musselburgh, 01/01/23