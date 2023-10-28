Big-race preview & tip: Old Roan Chase

We have tips from the team, views from connections and key video replays for Sunday's Jewson Fast Set Finish Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase at Aintree.

Had a bid of a mixed campaign last season but made a sparkling return to action at Kelso earlier this month, beating Cedar Hill by six-and-a-half lengths. A five pounds rise seems perfectly fair, the yard are flying and with a clear round he has to go well again. MY DROGO (Matt Brocklebank) My Drogo is by far and away the most interesting runner in Sunday's Old Roan at Aintree and given the way that Dan Skelton operates, along with the regard in which this horse is clearly held, it's hard to imagine the injury-plagued eight-year-old is going to be returning to the fray badly in need of an outing. Granted, he'll no doubt sharpen up for a run this autumn, but this is a horse they're training for the King George and I think he's a shade over-priced running in his first handicap off a mark of just 153. He's a Grade 1 winner over this two and a half miles at Aintree from his hurdling days and they'll presumably be happy with the forecast rain too so there's plenty to like providing he's fit and firing. Timeform Top Rated Tommy's Oscar 173 - two pounds clear of Datsalrightgino

What the connections say Sam Thomas has made a superb start to the season and will be looking for Al Dancer to continue his fine run of form in Sunday’s Jewson Fast Set Finish Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase at Aintree. Al Dancer was one of the stable’s three high-profile winners at Chepstow’s big two-day meeting earlier this month, when scoring by seven and a half lengths from fellow joint-favourite Nocte Volatus. “We were really happy with his first run at Chepstow, which has put him up to a career-high mark,” said the Glamorgan handler. “So, with him being a 10-year-old now, we thought it was worth having another go at a good race with him. It’s a tough ask because it looks a very hot race, but he’s very well in himself and that’s always a big plus. We didn’t manage to get much out of him last season, so it’s great to get him back enjoying himself. Touch wood, a lot of our horses have been firing on all cylinders so far, so long may that continue.” Tommy’s Oscar is another who will have fitness on his side after a smooth Kelso success on his seasonal reappearance for Ann Hamilton, who won here with Nuts Well in 2020.

Hitman was second in this race last year for Paul Nicholls, going down by just a head to Riders Onthe Storm. He went on to finish third in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham and the champion trainer said: “He loves to be fresh and I am sure he will win a nice race. He is still only a young horse.” Do Your Job was sent off favourite 12 months ago, finishing sixth, and has since switched from Michael Scudamore to the in-form Lucinda Russell. The Scottish handler said: “I always admired him when Michael had him in training and he seems to be well suited to our gallop. He’s a big, strong horse who takes a little bit of getting to know. We’ve done a lot of schooling, Derek (Fox) rides him and I’d love him to do well this season for the owner and all the connections. We’ll see how we get on with him, but I think the Old Roan Chase is a good starting point.” Datsalrightgino signed off last season with a spirited win in the Grade Two Future Champion Novices’ Chase at Ayr and is reported in fine spirits by Jamie Snowden. The trainer said: “He was very progressive last season as a novice and finished up almost 20lb higher than he started. He definitely improved for stepping up to two and a half miles and we think he’s improved again ahead of this season, although he’ll need to, as this is a tough race. His only real blip last term was at the Cheltenham Festival, but that was on testing ground and he bounced back with a very good win at Ayr on a nice surface. “We’ve sidestepped a couple of possible engagements this year at Chepstow and Market Rasen because of the ground, but hopefully it should be nice, fresh ground up at Aintree.” Key Video Form MY DROGO - Cheltenham, December 11th, 2021

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

HITMAN - Haydock, November 19th, 2022

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

AL DANCER - Aintree, November 5th, 2022

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

TOMMY'S OSCAR - Kelso, October 8th, 2023