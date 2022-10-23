Big-race preview & tip: Old Roan Chase

Old Roan Chase tip - Hitman

Last year's Manifesto winner Millers Bank should also find this run to suit and is feared, along with Do Your Job who impressed when scoring at Ayr in the spring.

Hard not to see this being run at a good gallop which could well play firmly into the hands of top-weight HITMAN . Paul Nicholls' 6-y-o hasn't always looked the stoutest of finishers but it was hard to crab his second behind Fakir d'Oudairies in Grade 1 company here in April and this could well be his day on the back of a wind op.

Key Quotes

Alex Hales - Millers Bank: “It’s exciting to get him back on track. He was a star for us last year and we hope we can have some more fun with him this year. We’ve had a very good prep with him, which I always think stands them in good stead – we haven’t missed a beat and I’m really pleased with him. He will improve, but he won first time out last year and has had the same amount of work.

“We just hope he has improved again as everything is a step up in grade this year. He’s a Grade One winner in novice company and he’s got to prove he’s a Graded horse in open company now.

“It is a handicap on Sunday and he’s got to give a lot of weight away to some useful enough horses, so it’s not a walk in the park, but it’s a very good starting point and we know he likes Aintree.”

Michael Scudamore - Do Your Job: “I’m very happy with him, he’s done plenty of work and schooled well and everything. Obviously it’s a big ask and a very competitive race on Sunday, but I couldn’t be happier with how he is and it will be good to get him started. He means the world to us and being a small yard, we don’t have many like him. It’s very exciting to get him back out, but there’s plenty of nerves in there as well.

“He did well in his Graded novice hurdles and his Graded novice chases, but now he’s got to step up into the big world and off 146, he has to improve a bit to make that next step. Sunday will tell us what sort of journey we’re going to go on.”

Paul Nicholls - Hitman: “I continue to have high hopes for Hitman, who had wind surgery over the summer because he has struggled with his breathing a bit on and off. That should help bring about some improvement. He is still young, only six, and has wanted time and stepping up in trip. Hitman just needed his first run in the Haldon Gold Cup last year after travelling like the winner before being chinned on the line. He came forward massively from that to the Tingle Creek, where he finished second.

“It’s early days, I’ve done as much as I can with him at home and he hasn’t been away for a racecourse gallop, so Aintree is the starting point for him. I have a feeling we could be in for a repeat of what happened at Exeter and whatever he achieves on Sunday, he is going to improve significantly.”