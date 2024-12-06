Big-race preview & tip: Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot

2.25 Ascot - Howden Long Walk Hurdle
Timeform view
Timeform Top Rated: Grandeur D'Ame 173
Timeform Pace Guide
Pace Forecast : Even
Specific Pace Hint : So long as the leaders don’t go crazy HIDDENVALLEY LAKE (IRE) promises to be better placed than STRONG LEADER given what we know about how races at this trip here round here usually pan out.
Individual Price Hint : HIDDENVALLEY LAKE (IRE) usually races prominently but despite the anticipated pace forecast has a record of getting beaten after trading much lower than Betfair SP.
Key Video Form
Strong Leader - Won Coral Long Distance Hurdle, Newbury
The Wallpark - Won Pertemps Qualifier Cheltenham
Shoot First - Won Betfair Stayers' Handicap Hurdle, Ascot
Crambo - Won Howden Long Walk Hurdle, Ascot 2023
