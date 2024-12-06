Big-race preview & tip: Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot

Timeform Pace Guide

Pace Forecast : Even

Specific Pace Hint : So long as the leaders don’t go crazy HIDDENVALLEY LAKE (IRE) promises to be better placed than STRONG LEADER given what we know about how races at this trip here round here usually pan out.

Individual Price Hint : HIDDENVALLEY LAKE (IRE) usually races prominently but despite the anticipated pace forecast has a record of getting beaten after trading much lower than Betfair SP.