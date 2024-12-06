Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Big-race preview: The Long Walk Hurdle

Big-race preview & tip: Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri December 20, 2024 · 11 min ago

2.25 Ascot - Howden Long Walk Hurdle

Timeform view

Timeform Top Rated: Grandeur D'Ame 173

Timeform Pace Guide

Pace Forecast : Even

Specific Pace Hint : So long as the leaders don’t go crazy HIDDENVALLEY LAKE (IRE) promises to be better placed than STRONG LEADER given what we know about how races at this trip here round here usually pan out.

Individual Price Hint : HIDDENVALLEY LAKE (IRE) usually races prominently but despite the anticipated pace forecast has a record of getting beaten after trading much lower than Betfair SP.

What the connections say

Key Video Form

Strong Leader - Won Coral Long Distance Hurdle, Newbury

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

The Wallpark - Won Pertemps Qualifier Cheltenham

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Shoot First - Won Betfair Stayers' Handicap Hurdle, Ascot

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Crambo - Won Howden Long Walk Hurdle, Ascot 2023

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING