Big-race preview & tip: Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes

4.40 Ascot - BUCANERO FUERTE

There wasn't much between BUCANERO FUERTE and Unquestionable in the Railway Stakes over this C&D last month, and it should be close between them once again. Bucanero Fuerte displayed a willing attitude that day and, with further progress on the cards, he may again have the edge on Aidan O'Brien's charge. Porta Fortuna is 3-3 following her success in the Albany at Royal Ascot and, also open to further improvement, she is likely to give the aforementioned colts plenty to think about.

Timeform Top rated: Unquestionable (119p)

Timeform Pace Info

Pace Forecast : Even Draw Bias : N/A Specific Pace Hint : Hold-up horses are generally disadvantaged at this trip here so in view of the pace forecast UNQUESTIONABLE (FR) is likely to be better placed than PORTA FORTUNA (IRE) as the race develops. Individual Price Hint : UNQUESTIONABLE (FR) is likely to be in a very handy position early but even given our pace calculations could well trade much lower than his Betfair SP.

What the trainers say Tom Pennington, Bucanero Fuerte: “On the back of what he did at Ascot we went to the Railway with confidence, He did progress from Ascot and Adrian and the team at home were really chuffed with the way he had progressed. He was showing all the right signs and then he got the job done. We’ve been building ever since Ascot and this has been the target since then, with the Railway in between. He hasn’t missed a day and the team have been very happy with him and it’s exciting.” Donnacha O’Brien, Porta Fortuna: “Everything has gone well since Ascot and this has been the plan for a good while. We left her in the Lowther as a back-up in case we had any hold-ups, but everything has gone perfect. We have no ground concerns as she’s won on the two extremes – heavy and good to firm. It looks like it will be beautiful ground on Saturday, just on the easy side of good, so no concerns that way.” Jessica Harrington, Givemethebeatboys: “I’m delighted with him, all good. There’s no River Tiber, but it’s still a strong race – there’s no such thing as an easy Group One, we all know that. Hopefully he’ll run a good race and we don’t get too much rain between now and then so we have a bit of nice ground on the day. He’s won on soft, but I’d prefer better ground as he’s a good-moving horse. He’s a good horse, he really is. We’ll do our best and see what happens.”

Key Video Form Railway Stakes, Curragh, July 2 2023

Coventry Stakes, Royal Ascot, June 20 2023

Albany Stakes, Royal Ascot, June 23 2023