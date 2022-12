Big-race preview & tip: Coral Welsh National

We have a tip, trainer quotes and key video replays for the Coral Welsh National at Chepstow on Tuesday.

Coral Welsh National tip - The Big Dog

THE BIG DOG has landed a pair of valuable 3m handicap chases in Ireland in recent months and a 4 lb penalty may not stop him going in again. A bad mistake did for him in this race 12 months ago but he's a good jumper in the main and has long left impression this sort of stamina test will suit so he's narrowly preferred to fellow penalised runner Quick Wave. Truckers Lodge, who was placed in this last year, and The Galloping Bear are next time on the list.

Timeform Pace Map

Key Quotes The Big Breakaway brings a touch of class to the Coral Welsh National at Chepstow on Tuesday. He also brings high hopes of another winner in the prestigious marathon for the Tizzard family, twice successful from the last six runnings, courtesy of Native River in 2016 and Elegant Escape two years later. Third to Monkfish in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in 2021, he has not had that much racing since but ran a fine race on his reappearance to be second at Haydock in November. Joe Tizzard, who now holds the licence at Venn Farm after taking over from his father, Colin, said: “He seems in beautiful form at home and I’m really pleased with him. This has been the target for him and he seemed to build in confidence throughout the race at Haydock the other day and was unlucky not to win. “The bit of rain we’ve had will mean it is lovely ground for him and I think the tempo of the race will suit him. We struggled with sore shins with him last year and this year he has got over that and he’s always been a horse we have held in high regard, so hopefully he will now pay us back for our patience.”

Welsh-trained contenders have taken the last three renewals and a leading chance for the home team this year is The Galloping Bear, who is trained by Ben Clarke. He has the look of an ideal type for this race and enjoyed a recent spin over hurdles at Carlisle, which was a first outing for 281 days. He will once again be ridden by Ben Jones, who said: “He went up to Carlisle for a little prep run just to clear the old cobwebs away. We were very happy with his run as he’s not a hurdler at all. “He’s a proper workmanlike ride, you have to ask for every little bit out of him. Even when he grinds it out and wins nicely in the end, he’s always got a little bit left under the bonnet. “The more you ask the more he keeps giving and that’s why we don’t mind the weights going up. It’s not that we want to carry more weight, it’s that we want the other horses to carry more weight to make it a proper staying test. “He’s carried top-weight around Lingfield on heavy ground, he just bounced out in front, galloped all the way and made it look easy.” Ask Me Early is another having a second run after a lengthy break and there was plenty of encouragement to be taken from his third at Bangor. “We were delighted with his comeback run at Bangor and obviously the form has worked out well, with the winner (Le Milos) doing particularly well at Newbury (winning the Coral Gold Cup),” trainer Harry Fry told Sky Sports Racing. “He’s come out of that in good form and come forward for it as we’d hope and expect. We’ve made no secret of the fact we’ve been targeting this race. We didn’t get to run in it last year, but we’re on course to go there this year. “From the first day he came into the yard we wondered whether we had a racehorse or a hunter on our hands as he only has one gear! Thankfully that gear lasts a very long time – he just seems to be relentless. “He’s got a good record at the track and the more rain the better for him. It’s a hugely competitive race, but we’re going there with high hopes that he can be competitive.” Venetia Williams’ Quick Wave is also a major fancy, and is a proven stayer who won the three-mile-five-furlong London National at Sandown when last seen. Peter Fahey’s The Big Dog carries a live chance for the Irish but must shoulder top-weight as he looks to continue the winning streak that has seen him land the Munster National and the Troytown Chase this season.

Key video form Quick Wave - London National

The Galloping Bear - Haydock Grand National Trial

Ask Me Early - Paul Ferguson Jumpers To Follow Handicap Chase

The Big Dog - Troytown Handicap Chase

Pats Fancy - Coral 'Fail To Finish' Free Bets Novices' Limited Handicap Chase