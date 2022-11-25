Big-race preview & tip: Coral Gold Cup

We have a tip, trainer quotes and key video replays for Saturday's Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

Coral Gold Cup - Le Milos

After a comfortable reappearance win at Bangor it's likely LE MILOS has better to come for new trainer Dan Skelton so he's selected to make light of a 4 lb penalty. Remastered looked set to have a big say in this last year when departing at the fourth last and a reappearance win over hurdles suggests he can figure prominently with a clear round. There's likely even more to come from London Gold Cup winner Our Power so he's also on the shortlist along with Corach Rambler and Busselton.

Timeform Pace Map

Pace Forecast : Even Specific Pace Hint : So long as the leaders don’t do too much in front the prospects of LE MILOS rather than OUR POWER (IRE) should be still be boosted. Individual Price Hint : REMASTERED normally races prominently but even considering the probable pace scenario has lost out before after trading much lower than Betfair SP.

Key video form LE MILOS - Bangor, 9 November 2022

CORACH RAMBLER & GERICAULT ROQUE - Cheltenham, 15 March 2022

BUSSELTON - Limerick, 21 September 2022

REMASTERED - Aintree, 5 November 2022

THREEUNDERFIVE - Warwick, 15 January 2022