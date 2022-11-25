Sporting Life
A Plus Tard and Rachael Blackmore return in triumph
A Plus Tard and Rachael Blackmore return in triumph

Big-race preview & tip: Coral Gold Cup

By Sporting Life
15:21 · FRI November 25, 2022

We have a tip, trainer quotes and key video replays for Saturday's Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

Coral Gold Cup - Le Milos

After a comfortable reappearance win at Bangor it's likely LE MILOS has better to come for new trainer Dan Skelton so he's selected to make light of a 4 lb penalty. Remastered looked set to have a big say in this last year when departing at the fourth last and a reappearance win over hurdles suggests he can figure prominently with a clear round.

There's likely even more to come from London Gold Cup winner Our Power so he's also on the shortlist along with Corach Rambler and Busselton.

Timeform Pace Map

Coral Gold Cup pace map

Pace Forecast : Even

Specific Pace Hint : So long as the leaders don’t do too much in front the prospects of LE MILOS rather than OUR POWER (IRE) should be still be boosted.

Individual Price Hint : REMASTERED normally races prominently but even considering the probable pace scenario has lost out before after trading much lower than Betfair SP.

Key Quotes

Key video form

LE MILOS - Bangor, 9 November 2022

Watch Race Replay







CORACH RAMBLER & GERICAULT ROQUE - Cheltenham, 15 March 2022

Watch Race Replay







BUSSELTON - Limerick, 21 September 2022

Watch Race Replay







REMASTERED - Aintree, 5 November 2022

Watch Race Replay







THREEUNDERFIVE - Warwick, 15 January 2022

Watch Race Replay







Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

