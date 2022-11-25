Big-race preview & tip: Coral Gold Cup

We have a tip, trainer quotes and key video replays for Saturday's Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.
After a comfortable reappearance win at Bangor it's likely LE MILOS has better to come for new trainer Dan Skelton so he's selected to make light of a 4 lb penalty. Remastered looked set to have a big say in this last year when departing at the fourth last and a reappearance win over hurdles suggests he can figure prominently with a clear round.
There's likely even more to come from London Gold Cup winner Our Power so he's also on the shortlist along with Corach Rambler and Busselton.
Pace Forecast : Even
Specific Pace Hint : So long as the leaders don’t do too much in front the prospects of LE MILOS rather than OUR POWER (IRE) should be still be boosted.
Individual Price Hint : REMASTERED normally races prominently but even considering the probable pace scenario has lost out before after trading much lower than Betfair SP.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.