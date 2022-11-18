Big-race preview & tip: Betfair Chase

We have a tip, trainer quotes and key video replays for Saturday's Betfair Chase at Haydock.

"A mark of 132 looks a gift" | Haydock & Ascot weekend preview

Betfair Chase - A Plus Tard

A PLUS TARD took this contest in fine style 12 months ago and the reigning Gold Cup winner is impossible to oppose on his reappearance with conditions seemingly ideal for this fine-jumping strong-travelling chaser. Gold Cup third Protektorat appeals as the one best equipped to chase home Henry de Bromhead's top-notcher ahead of Charlie Hall runner-up Eldorado Allen and the most likeable duo Bristol de Mai and Frodon.

Timeform Pace Map

Pace Forecast : Weak Specific Pace Hint : However the race develops shouldn’t inconvenience A PLUS TARD (FR) who is sure to command plenty of support. Individual Price Hint : A PLUS TARD (FR) looks to have a good chance but has been beaten 6 times when trading at odds on in-running

Key Quotes Rachael Blackmore - A Plus Tard: “I’m really looking forward to riding him, he has been in great form at home so we’re looking forward to getting him started. Henry and Davey Roche (assistant) are very happy with him, he seems as good as last year at home anyway, and is in great form. “It was a phenomenal performance he put in last year and we’re hoping for a very good run. It is hard to comprehend the type of horses I get to ride, he ran a fantastic race (at Haydock) last year and hopefully all goes to plan on Saturday.” Dan Skelton - Protektorat: “I’m really happy with him, we’ve given him a couple of gallops at our grass gallop and he’s been for an away day as well. He looks fantastic, there’s no excuses. I’ve got him ready for this, I’m not leaving any per cent untouched. “He’s had three goes at it (three miles plus) – once he was over the top, once he was third in the Gold Cup and once he’s gone round on the bridle in soft ground, which I hope it will be on Saturday. I know what we’re taking on, there’s no way we’re going to start favourite. It’s going to be very difficult to beat A Plus Tard, of course we know that, (but) there’s not many others in it and if we weren’t there I’m sure everyone would be moaning there’s no competition, so let’s give it a go.”

"A mark of 132 looks a gift" | Haydock & Ascot weekend preview

Anthony Bromley - Bristol De Mai: “The horse doesn’t seem old, he seems young at home and he’s in good form and full of zest. He loves Haydock, but does need to get his toe in the ground. It will be soft enough for him to run, but whether it will be heavy enough for him to really excel, I don’t know. “But we look forward to seeing him run, because he likes small fields and he likes Haydock. He is not getting any younger, but he did run some nice races with huge weights in January and February. I wouldn’t worry about needing a first run of the season – Nigel has trained him for Saturday.” Joe Tizzard - Eldorado Allen: “He is about 10lb behind Cue Card and Lostinstranslation on official ratings going into this, but he is a progressive horse that improved a stone last season. He has still got to improve a bit to shake them up but now he is seeing this trip out well, there is no saying that he won’t run well – I’m excited about him taking his chance.” Paul Nicholls - Frodon: “The plan is to run Frodon in the Betfair Chase unless the ground turns heavy. Watching him defy top weight in the Badger Beer at Wincanton a fortnight ago was quite something and he was squealing as he breezed past me on the loop on Monday, full of himself. Bryony Frost, too, couldn’t be happier with him. We are not even pretending he can beat the Gold Cup winner, but this is a horse race and you never know.”

Key video form A PLUS TARD - Haydock, 20 November 2021

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

PROTEKTORAT - Aintree, 4 December 2021

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

BRISTOL DE MAI - Haydock, 21 November 2020

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

ELDORADO ALLEN - Wetherby, 29 October 2022

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

FRODON - Wincanton, 5 November 2022