The six-year-old, trained by Joseph O’Brien, trounced Royal Rendezvous by 15 lengths on his first start since he finished third to Clan Des Obeaux in the Punchestown Gold Cup in April.

Options for Fakir D’oudairies include the John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown on December 5, the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton and the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.

“He put up a good performance and Joseph said he’s come out of the race very well,” said Frank Berry, racing manager to owner J P McManus.

“We’re not 100 per cent sure where he’ll go. He’s in the John Durkan and he’s in over Christmas over here and in the King George. We’ll make our minds up nearer the time.”