We round up the notable horses among this week's entries, including Trials Day at Cheltenham and Sky Bet Chase day at Doncaster.

Thursday There are some good races elsewhere on Gowran’s card, though the biggest name is declared for the beginners chase where last season’s Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle winner Sir Gerhard is set to make his long-awaited chasing debut after a setback delayed his intended return over Christmas. A former winning pointer, he’s every inch a chaser on looks and should be up to making a successful debut over the larger obstacles even though Largy Debut sets a useful standard from placed efforts in all three of his chases. The John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle gives Davy Russell his best chance of a first big win since coming out of retirement as he partners Teahupoo here. Teahupoo took the scalps of Klassical Dream and Honeysuckle when stepped up in trip for the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle last time and while he’s going up further still in distance and has to give weight away all round, he will have underfoot conditions to suit and there are question marks about all his rivals, some of them better known as chasers.

Longhouse Poet, for example, won the Thyestes Handicap Chase on this card last year and is presumably being geared towards another Grand National attempt, though he did win over hurdles at Limerick last time. There may well be some Grand National clues in this year’s Thyestes in which Gordon Elliott fields no fewer than nine runners including the 2021 winner Coko Beach, last season’s Irish Grand National runner-up Frontal Assault and the first two from last month’s Porterstown Handicap Chase at Fairyhouse, Punitive and Fakiera. Heavy-ground specialist Pencilfulloflead hasn’t been easy to train and shaped as if needing his return at Clonmel but despite his big weight he looks on a good mark for his handicap debut with amateur Rob James taking 7 lb off his back. Several of these contested the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown last time and Henry de Bromhead’s Gabbys Cross could be the one to take out of that race as he’d have been closer than sixth but for some late errors. Saturday - Cheltenham Cheltenham stages its final meeting before the Festival where what already promised to be an informative Trials Day card has been boosted by the addition of the Clarence House Chase postponed from last week. A slightly larger field than for the original Ascot race looks in store with Desert Orchid Chase winner Editeur du Gite and last season’s Queen Mother Champion Chase runner-up Funambule de Sivola (a long way back in fourth at Kempton) among the entries, though the two principals remain the same, with Champion Chase winner Energumene and Sporting Life Arkle winner Edwardstone now set to clash instead at the scene of their big wins here last March. The latter has boosted his reputation further with a top-class effort in the Tingle Creek Chase before a very rare jumping lapse in the Desert Orchid but that still leaves him with a bit to find against last year’s winner Energumene who will be hard to beat after winning the Hilly Way Chase at Cork last month for the second year running with any amount in hand.

Harry Skelton celebrates Protektorat's Betfair Chase win

The Paddy Power Cotswold Chase gives an opportunity for would-be Gold Cup contenders and Betfair Chase winner Protektorat, third in last year’s Gold Cup, looks to have the strongest claims after producing a career best at Haydock. The Rowland Meyrick runner-up Sounds Russian and Dusart, who beat that rival in a novices’ handicap at Ayr last season, step up in class but get a handy 6 lb from Protektorat, though perhaps Protektorat’s most interesting rival is Noble Yeats. He had a very untypical profile for a Grand National winner when successful as a novice last April and is a rare winner of the race to have thrived since, running a career best back at Aintree over regular fences last time when accounting for a field in the Many Clouds Chase that included Ahoy Senor, Sounds Russian and Sam Brown with plenty of authority. Ahoy Senor gave weight and a beating to Noble Yeats in the Towton Novices’ Chase at Wetherby this time last year but has struggled with the transition from top novice to Gold Cup contender this season, though the King George last time wasn’t perhaps an ideal test for him. Frodon has run plenty of big races at Cheltenham, including winning this race four years ago, and will doubtless give it a good shot, though he’s likely to find a few too good again after finishing third in the Betfair and King George on his last couple of starts.