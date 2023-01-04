We round up the notable horses among the entries on a weekend with Grade 1 novice hurdles in both Britain and Ireland.

Saturday Gary Moore has won the last two runnings of Sandown’s juvenile hurdle with Hudson de Grugy and Moulins Clermont and looks to have good prospects of completing the hat-trick with another French import, Bo Zenith. He won a newcomers race at Auteuil for David Cottin on his only start last spring which has worked out particularly well. The runner-up Blood Destiny looked an exciting prospect on his recent debut for Willie Mullins at Cork, while the third and the sixth have gone on to run to a good level in better company at Auteuil.

A small field is on the cards for the listed mares’ hurdle but possibles include last year’s winner Martello Sky and former Festival winners Indefatigable and Love Envoi, the latter particularly interesting here as she has only been beaten once in eight starts for Harry Fry, with her wins including the Dawn Run at Cheltenham last season and a good-quality handicap over course and distance on her return last month. The Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle is the highlight of Sandown’s card, albeit in the absence of Nicky Henderson’s unbeaten mare Luccia who would have been a short price to succeed stablemate Constitution Hill on the race’s roll of honour but has now been ruled out with an unsatisfactory scope. Even so, that still leaves several other promising types including Authorised Speed, another interesting runner on the card for Gary Moore. He was fifth in the Champion Bumper last season and has won both his races over hurdles this term, surviving a bad mistake at the last over course-and-distance last time in the race which Constitution Hill won last term before following up here. Paul Nicholls has the progressive Tahmuras who completed a hat-trick in a listed novice at Haydock last time, while both Arctic Bresil, by Constitution Hill’s sire Blue Bresil, and L’Astroboy have Timeform’s ‘large P’ symbol, indicating above-average improvement is expected. Arctic Bresil cost a lot of money from Irish points and looked an excellent prospect when comfortably beating a large field at Cork for Henry de Bromhead, while L’Astroboy has looked promising in winning both his starts at Ffos Las for Evan Williams, including when beating Tahmuras in a bumper.

Mullins It Over Podcast - Festive reflections from Patrick Mullins

While the Tolworth is all about the future, the final of the Veterans’ series gives senior chasers a chance to win a big prize in their twilight years and there are plenty of familiar and popular names among this year’s entries. Some of these have figured prominently in the race before, with last year’s winner Prime Venture, who’s been warming up over hurdles for his repeat bid, Sir Ivan, third for the past two years, and 2021 runner-up Crosspark, who returned from a long absence recently, all possible runners again. Others to note are those who have won qualifiers for the final in recent months, namely Warwick winner Ramses de Teillee who still looks well handicapped on his old form, Saint Xavier, who had the subsequent Welsh Grand National winner The Two Amigos back in third when winning at Haydock, and former Scottish Grand National runner-up Dingo Dollar who beat Wishing And Hoping and Sir Ivan when successful at Aintree. Ballyandy has been trying to exploit a lower mark back over fences this term, while another popular winner would be the grey mare Snow Leopardess who showed she retains plenty of ability and enthusiasm when running well for a long way in the Becher Chase at Aintree last time which she won last season.

Sunday There are some big names in the two chases that open the card at Naas. Former Festival winner Telmesomethinggirl could bid to go one better than on her chasing debut at Thurles last month in the mares beginners chase, though she might find Brides Hill a tougher rival on this occasion, that mare finishing a place behind her Thurles but improving since to chase home Telmesomethinggirl’s smart stablemate Journey With Me over course and distance last time. The following novice chase could see the second start over fences of Appreciate It who looked potentially top class when storming clear on his belated chasing debut at Punchestown last month. Runner-up Top Bandit would do well to turn that form round, even in receipt of weight this time, while Glengouly, the mare who beat Telmesomethinggirl last time, gives Willie Mullins another option here besides Appreciate It.