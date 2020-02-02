Delta Work and Kemboy clash in Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup

Delta Work, Kemboy and Presenting Percy are among nine runners declared for the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

Gordon Elliott's Delta Work lunged late to land a thrilling Savills Chase over the course and distance last month. The Willie Mullins-trained Kemboy was fourth on what was his seasonal reappearance, with Pat Kelly's Presenting Percy just behind him in fifth. Most bookmakers make Kemboy the marginal favourite to come out on top in Sunday's feature event and provide Mullins with an 11th Irish Gold Cup success. The champion trainer also saddles last year's winner Bellshill and Cadmium. Chris's Dream is an interesting contender for Henry de Bromhead, stepping up in class after dominating his rivals in the Troytown Chase at Navan in late November. With the 2017 Irish Gold Cup, Cheltenham Gold Cup and Punchestown Gold Cup winner Sizing John ruled out through injury, Jessica Harrington relies on outsider Jett. The field is completed by Tony Martin's Anibale Fly and Warren Greatrex's mare La Bague Au Roi.

Faugheen - faces six rivals

Faugheen will face six rivals in the Flogas Novice Chase. The Mullins-trained 12-year-old provided one of the Christmas highlights when beating Samcro in a Grade One at Limerick - and would undoubtedly bring the house down if he can double his top-level tally over fences this weekend. He is opposed by three stable companions in Castlebawn West, Easy Game and Tornado Flyer - while Battleoverdoyen is a major contender for Gordon Elliott. De Bromhead's pair of Dommage Pour Toi and Myth Buster are the other hopefuls.

Aspire Tower - looks an exciting prospect