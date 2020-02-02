Delta Work and Kemboy clash in Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup

Racing
Jack Kennedy returns in triumph on Delta Work
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
16:41 · February 01, 2020 · 3 min read

Delta Work, Kemboy and Presenting Percy are among nine runners declared for the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

Gordon Elliott's Delta Work lunged late to land a thrilling Savills Chase over the course and distance last month. The Willie Mullins-trained Kemboy was fourth on what was his seasonal reappearance, with Pat Kelly's Presenting Percy just behind him in fifth.

Most bookmakers make Kemboy the marginal favourite to come out on top in Sunday's feature event and provide Mullins with an 11th Irish Gold Cup success. The champion trainer also saddles last year's winner Bellshill and Cadmium. Chris's Dream is an interesting contender for Henry de Bromhead, stepping up in class after dominating his rivals in the Troytown Chase at Navan in late November.

With the 2017 Irish Gold Cup, Cheltenham Gold Cup and Punchestown Gold Cup winner Sizing John ruled out through injury, Jessica Harrington relies on outsider Jett. The field is completed by Tony Martin's Anibale Fly and Warren Greatrex's mare La Bague Au Roi.

Faugheen's victory lit up the Punchestown Festival
Faugheen will face six rivals in the Flogas Novice Chase.

The Mullins-trained 12-year-old provided one of the Christmas highlights when beating Samcro in a Grade One at Limerick - and would undoubtedly bring the house down if he can double his top-level tally over fences this weekend. He is opposed by three stable companions in Castlebawn West, Easy Game and Tornado Flyer - while Battleoverdoyen is a major contender for Gordon Elliott.

De Bromhead's pair of Dommage Pour Toi and Myth Buster are the other hopefuls.

Aspire Tower - looks an exciting prospect
With Abacadabras and Envoi Allen both not declared, Elliott relies on Conflated and Easywork in the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle.

In the same race, Mullins is represented by Asterion Forlonge, Mt Leinster and Blue Sari - with De Bromhead's Jason The Militant and John Ryan's outsider The Little Yank the only other runners.

All eyes will on De Bromhead's Aspire Tower in the first of four Grade Ones - the Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle.

The high-class Flat performer has made a big impression in winning over hurdles at Punchestown and Leopardstown, and will be a short-priced favourite to complete his hat-trick. Among his nine rivals are Joseph O'Brien's pair of A Wave Of The Sea and Cerberus, as well as John McConnell's Never Do Nothing.

The latter steps up in class after impressing on hurling bow at Musselburgh.

McConnell said: He was bought as a juvenile hurdler and we were delighted to get him with the rating he had (91).

"He was good at Musselburgh. He has to brush up a bit on his jumping, but he's schooled since and he seems to be improving.

"We're hopeful. It's a big step up into a Grade One, but he won't be disgraced."

Rachael Blackmore on the turf after Aspire Tower's fall1

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 2h
Check out the latest daily racing preview2

Sunday's racing preview

French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.

Last updated 14m
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown3

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1m
Sporting Life's NAP of the day4

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 10m
Faugheen on his way to victory at Leopardstown5

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 6m

