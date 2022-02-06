Lucinda Russell’s bright star bounced back from his defeat by Bravemansgame at Kempton on Boxing Day with an impressive performance in winning the Grade Two Towton Chase at Wetherby.

Ahoy Senor saw his price cut for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and is now a low as 9/2 in some books. However, he also holds an entry in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup for which his price ranges from 14/1 to 25/1.

Options for the Grand National meeting at Aintree three weeks after Cheltenham are also likely to be on the agenda.

“He’s absolutely perfect this morning out in the field, really happy with him,” said Russell on Sunday.

“It’s great, but we don’t know what’s next. We’ll probably go to Cheltenham or Aintree, but we’ll see. We’ll chat with the owners and have a look.

“We’ve got some options open to him and, at least after yesterday, we’re on the front foot again.”