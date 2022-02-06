Sporting Life
The very exciting Ahoy Senor
Big decisions await Ahoy Senor team after Wetherby in lead up to Cheltenham Festival

By Keith Hamer
13:21 · SUN February 06, 2022

Connections of Ahoy Senor are set to discuss the options at Cheltenham and beyond for their exciting novice chaser following his victory at Wetherby on Saturday.

Lucinda Russell’s bright star bounced back from his defeat by Bravemansgame at Kempton on Boxing Day with an impressive performance in winning the Grade Two Towton Chase at Wetherby.

Ahoy Senor saw his price cut for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and is now a low as 9/2 in some books. However, he also holds an entry in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup for which his price ranges from 14/1 to 25/1.

Options for the Grand National meeting at Aintree three weeks after Cheltenham are also likely to be on the agenda.

“He’s absolutely perfect this morning out in the field, really happy with him,” said Russell on Sunday.

“It’s great, but we don’t know what’s next. We’ll probably go to Cheltenham or Aintree, but we’ll see. We’ll chat with the owners and have a look.

“We’ve got some options open to him and, at least after yesterday, we’re on the front foot again.”

Cheltenham Festival 2022
Mighty Thunder, Russell’s Scottish Grand National hero of 2021, is set for wind surgery after being pulled up in the Edinburgh National at Musselburgh.

“He’s fine, but he made a noise. He’s going to have to have a wind operation and see how he gets on. He just gurgled. That ground was pretty heavy,” said the Kinross handler.

Russell had better news of Corach Rambler, who is set for the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

The eight-year-old booked his place at next month’s Festival by finishing a creditable fourth to Eclair Surf in Warwick’s Classic Chase last month.

“He’s aiming for the Ultima. I loved his run at Warwick. He was good,” said Russell.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

