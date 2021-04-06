Punchestown Festival: Big bonus on offer

Irish runners won a staggering 23 of the 28 races run at the Cheltenham Festival last month – including the Unibet Champion Hurdle, which went the way of Honeysuckle.

Henry de Bromhead’s brilliant mare is set to go for the double under Rachael Blackmore – and big-race sponsors Paddy Power are offering the bonus in the hope of tempting competition from Britain.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Epatante got closest to Honeysuckle at Cheltenham from the home contingent when third. She is expected to reoppose later this month.

Spokesperson Paddy Power said: “We gave the Brits a beating at Cheltenham and now we’re laying down a challenge to the tune of £100k – come and have a go if you think you’re good enough.

“Honeysuckle blew her rivals away last month and will be well fancied for the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle at Punchestown, but now there’s an extra cash incentive for any British raider who thinks they can dethrone the queen.”

Entries for the race will be revealed on Monday, April 12.