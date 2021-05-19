Bharani Star returns with Listed victory at Ayr

Making her first appearance since contesting the Galtres Stakes at York in August, Bharani Star was a 16-1 shot for her Scottish assignment – with dual champion jockey Paul Hanagan in the saddle.

The daughter of Sea The Stars has been highly tried since registering a first career victory when dead-heating in a Haydock handicap last June – subsequently finishing fourth in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot and sixth in the Oaks at Epsom.

Settled in midfield for much of the 10-furlong journey, the four-year-old quickened up to lead entering the final furlong and passed the post with almost two lengths in hand over Jessica Harrington’s Irish challenger Astadash.

Chapple-Hyam said: “I’m pleased with the filly and pleased for everyone concerned.

“If you’d asked me a week ago I’d have said she’d win, but if you’d asked me this morning I’d have said she’d a chance.

“She ran very well in the Ribblesdale last year, and I’m delighted with her.”

While in no rush to firm up immediate plans for Bharani Star, Chapple-Hyam hopes she can earn herself a possible return to Group One level in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood this summer.

He added: “We’ll step up for a Group Three somewhere, and take things slowly.

“Hopefully she might be good enough for the Nassau later on in the year.

“I don’t think the ground matters to her.”

