BHA says ‘no causal link’ found between Cheltenham fatalities

Post-mortem examinations into the three horses who died at Cheltenham on Sunday have suggested that none of the deaths “could have been predicted or prevented” prior to the meeting.

Bangers And Cash, Abuffalosoldier and Napper Tandy all died on the final day of the November Meeting, triggering an enhanced review by the British Horseracing Authority. The review, which includes gathering and analysing information from racecourse staff, the jockeys, trainers, trainer’s veterinary surgeon, alongside relevant medication and training records, identified the cause of each of the three deaths and found no causal link between them. An update from the sport’s governing body said: “On occasions when multiple fatalities occur on any given day, enhanced protocols are frequently enacted which includes assessing the incidents to determine whether any causal link can be attributed. This process can include post-mortem examinations of the affected horses.

