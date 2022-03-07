The British Horseracing Authority has announced the scheduled 2lb rise in weights will go ahead as planned in May, but with jockeys being given a further 1lb to the current 3lb they get for back protectors as a “general safety allowance”.

The BHA first proposed the rise in bottom and top weights at the end of January, replacing the 3lb allowance given to jockeys as a temporary measure during the coronavirus pandemic to mitigate the closure of saunas and gyms, which potentially impacted their ability to manage their weight. It was announced in November that saunas would be permanently removed from the weighing room, leaving riders to express frustration that they would lose both those facilities and the 3lb allowance, which they said had helped to improve their overall well-being. Following further consultation between the BHA, the Professional Jockeys Association, National Trainers Federation and a number of Flat and jump jockeys, a compromise has been reached with the 2lb rise to be implemented on May 2, while also introducing an extra 1lb to the existing 3lb allowance for back protectors.

The BHA says the 2lb rise will apply in all but a handful of Pattern races, when is it deemed “there would be no obvious reason to apply the 2lb weights rise”. It will also review race conditions in novice weight-for-age events, particularly over jumps, with a view to managing the weights carried by young horses running under a penalty. Work to ensure increased transparency for customers around the existence of the 4lb safety allowance is also planned, with the BHA concerned it could have “created a much greater discrepancy between published weights and what horses are actually carrying in Britain compared with elsewhere”. Richard Wayman, the BHA’s chief operating officer, said: “I would like to thank the many people from within the weighing room who have spoken with us in recent weeks. This process has allowed us to consider further concerns which did not feature as part of the initial consultation. “During these discussions, riders have stressed the psychological benefits that the Covid allowance provided in terms of allowing them to manage the natural fluctuations in their body weight that occur from day-to-day. Many have stated that retaining at least some of this flexibility is as important for their well-being as any rise in the weights.

