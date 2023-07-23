Beverley tips on Monday: Which horses will be suited by soft ground?

The going is soft, heavy in places for Beverley’s Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival Monday night meeting and we highlight a handful of proven mud-lovers.

John Kirkup – 6.30 Jamie Kerr Memorial Handicap

Plenty of these would prefer the ground to be riding on top but JOHN KIRKUP goes on anything and has won twice on soft and twice on ground officially described as heavy. He’s had a couple of weeks off since running twice in two days at the start of the month and is undeniably well handicapped running off a mark of just 60 nowadays. Ugo Gregory – 7.00 Skybet Go-Racing-In-Yorkshire Summer Festival Handicap

UGO GREGORY was already a bit of a legend in these parts before registering his fourth course win over this track and trip on Tuesday, once again display his love for soft ground. The 4lb penalty leaves him potentially looking ahead of the handicapper (not fully reassessed until next week) and he’ll take a bit of passing if getting on a roll out in front under David Allan.

CLICK on the image for latest Sky Bet odds

Ey Up Its Jazz – 7.30 Richard And Carol Hudson Handicap

Tony Coyle’s EY UP ITS JAZZ has already stuck gold twice in testing conditions this year, following up his Leicester (soft) triumph in April at Thirsk (heavy) the following month. He returned after a two-month break with a lesser effort on good to soft going at Ayr a week ago but looks to have his ideal conditions on the Westwood so an immediate return to form looks likely. Precedent – 8.00 Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap

PRECEDENT appeared to relish the deep conditions when putting a low-key Newcastle effort firmly behind him at Hamilton nine days ago, finding just the one too good and pulling clear of the third. He’s gone up 2lb for his troubles but looks just the kind of horse trainer Rebecca Menzies will have some fun with and he promises to stay the extra couple of furlongs on offer here too. Very Excellent – 8.30 Churchill Tyres Handicap