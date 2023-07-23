Sporting Life
Action from Beverley
Action from Beverley Racecourse

Beverley tips on Monday: Which horses will be suited by soft ground?

By Matt Brocklebank
16:04 · SUN July 23, 2023

The going is soft, heavy in places for Beverley’s Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival Monday night meeting and we highlight a handful of proven mud-lovers.

John Kirkup – 6.30 Jamie Kerr Memorial Handicap

Plenty of these would prefer the ground to be riding on top but JOHN KIRKUP goes on anything and has won twice on soft and twice on ground officially described as heavy.

He’s had a couple of weeks off since running twice in two days at the start of the month and is undeniably well handicapped running off a mark of just 60 nowadays.

Ugo Gregory – 7.00 Skybet Go-Racing-In-Yorkshire Summer Festival Handicap

UGO GREGORY was already a bit of a legend in these parts before registering his fourth course win over this track and trip on Tuesday, once again display his love for soft ground.

The 4lb penalty leaves him potentially looking ahead of the handicapper (not fully reassessed until next week) and he’ll take a bit of passing if getting on a roll out in front under David Allan.

Beverley
CLICK on the image for latest Sky Bet odds

Ey Up Its Jazz – 7.30 Richard And Carol Hudson Handicap

Tony Coyle’s EY UP ITS JAZZ has already stuck gold twice in testing conditions this year, following up his Leicester (soft) triumph in April at Thirsk (heavy) the following month.

He returned after a two-month break with a lesser effort on good to soft going at Ayr a week ago but looks to have his ideal conditions on the Westwood so an immediate return to form looks likely.

Precedent – 8.00 Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap

PRECEDENT appeared to relish the deep conditions when putting a low-key Newcastle effort firmly behind him at Hamilton nine days ago, finding just the one too good and pulling clear of the third.

He’s gone up 2lb for his troubles but looks just the kind of horse trainer Rebecca Menzies will have some fun with and he promises to stay the extra couple of furlongs on offer here too.

Very Excellent – 8.30 Churchill Tyres Handicap

His sole turf success to this point may have been achieved on good ground but VERY EXCELLENT also has a maiden hurdle second on heavy ground to his name so conditions won’t be an issue at all and he could just handle it better than most.

He belied odds of 150/1 when third of 14 at Wetherby back in May and his two subsequent efforts mean he’s going to be on offer at a huge price again here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

