A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Beverley.

Bazaar books Ascot trip Bombay Bazaar continued a good afternoon at Beverley for Richard Fahey when taking the bet365 Two Year Old Trophy Conditions Stakes. The Kodiac colt was a winner on the Westwood last time out when landing a course-and-distance event by four and a quarter lengths. Prior to that he was third in a good quality contest on his debut when ridden by Oisin Orr, the same jockey who took the ride for the Two Year Old Trophy. Sent off a 4/1 chance, the bay was ridden patiently and found his path blocked ahead of the two-furlong pole, but upon finding a gap he was able to accelerate away from his rivals to win by three quarters of a length. The success followed Midnight Affair’s victory in the Hilary Needler earlier on the card, with both horses now bound for Royal Ascot having earned their place in these Beverley trials.

“They’re two great two-year-old races that I’d always like to win, but to win them both on the same afternoon is fantastic,” said Fahey. “That was quite impressive there, he came home well. It didn’t look a bad race, looking at the individuals, so it was a good, solid performance. He is definitely getting better, he is a homebred and he just missed out on going to the sales – he has improved drastically. “I would think the owner (Hussain Alabbas Lootah) would be very keen to go to the Windsor Castle. I will speak to him but I know they are keen to go. There’s no reason for him not to go, so we’ll see.” Murphy at the double Oisin Murphy made a rare visit to Beverley worthwhile when taking the bet365 Handicap aboard Mick Appleby’s United Front. The jockey had a full book of rides on the Westwood and after finishing second in the first two contests, he partnered the 5/2 joint favourite in his third bid for victory. This time he was successful as the six-year-old found a nice spot on the rail in the handicap and burst through a gap between the race leaders in the final half-furlong to prevail by a length. “He was in the right race, Mick Appleby’s horses are in good form,” said Murphy. “He was very straightforward and it’s nice to ride a winner here, I had two seconds to begin with so I needed to start winning!”

Another triumph then followed as Andrew Balding’s Sovereign Spirit took the Price Promise At bet365 Handicap at 7/1. The gelding made the running as the pace was a steady one and held on resolutely to claim a short-head victory in a photo finish. “He’s quite a tough horse because the race wasn’t as smooth as I wanted it to be,” Murphy said. “He had a look at the stables and I was off course and wasting time as I drifted out, then down the back I thought the only way I could get him to really relax was by letting go of his head. He pricked his ears when I eventually got to the front and up the straight he found plenty for pressure.” Murphy was then narrowly denied a third success on the card when Michael Dods’ Berry Edge (16/5 favourite) was defeated in the Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap by Dandy’s Angel (12/1). Stott taken by Abbadia success Kevin Stott helped George Boughey’s Abbadia get off the mark in the bet365 Very British Raceday Restricted Maiden Stakes. The Mastercraftsman filly had come closest to winning when second over course and distance in a handicap in April, and the bay again showed her liking for the Yorkshire track after starting at 100-30. She made almost all of the running and crossed the line a length and a half ahead of his nearest rival. “It’s the first time I’ve ridden her, I got to the front pretty easily and had the race pretty easy, really,” Stott said. “I just had to pick it up inside the two (furlong pole) and she’s hit the line good. George said she’s been working really well and that she’d have a good chance. ou have to have a horse that travels around here and she really did that.”