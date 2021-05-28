Beverley Saturday preview: What the trainers say

Beverley Saturday preview Kyber Crystal heads to Beverley for the Hilary Needler Trophy with a timely form boost after her Doncaster conqueror Ebro River ran away with the Listed National Stakes at Sandown. Connections of Kyber Crystal felt a little hard done by after going down by a length two weeks ago – because the winner hung repeatedly to the right, taking her with him. However, it was still a most encouraging run from the Adrian Keatley-trained youngster against a rival who proved when he doubled his tally on Thursday evening that he is clearly talented. “We were very pleased with her debut,” said Niall O’Brien, a director of owners Ontoawinner. “We did feel a bit sore afterwards, because we thought had Ebro River stayed in a straight line when the filly came to make her run she probably would have won the race at Doncaster, but she got a bit intimidated by him.

“He was hanging right. He hung again last night at Sandown, but he has obviously got a fair old engine on him. “She ran well on her debut, and we go there with a good draw – we’ll be handy and we hope for a big run. Hopefully she can step forward.” Hester Prynne and May Blossom give David O’Meara a decent hand too on Saturday. Both juvenile fillies have winning form, with Hester Prynne victorious on her only start to date over the course and distance at the beginning of the month. May Blossom got off the mark at Pontefract on her second attempt – and although she disappointed in the Listed Marygate Stakes at York, she was hampered on leaving the stalls. O’Meara expects both fillies to handle the ground, which is likely to be testing after Wednesday’s meeting was abandoned because of waterlogging. “May Blossom won well at Pontefract, but I don’t think she gave her running at York for whatever reason,” said the North Yorkshire handler. “She got a bump coming out of the stalls and got behind. I’d like to think we’d see a lot better from her. The ground should be OK. She’s by Mayson.” Hester Prynne won nicely there over the course and distance. I think she’ll find the ground fine.”

Lady Ayresome is the other course-and-distance winner in the field, having struck five weeks ago following an encouraging debut at Redcar. Her trainer Kevin Ryan is expecting a good run from the daughter of Kodi Bear in a competitive 11-runner field. "She’s a nice filly and she did well last time. She shouldn’t mind the ground and has track form,” he said. The Thirsk-based trainer believes Ryan’s Party will show that he has improved for his debut when he lines up for the other good two-year-old race on the card, the bet365 Continental Two Year Old Trophy. “He ran a lovely race first time and will have come on for the run,” he said. “It looks a strong race, but he’s in good form.” The John Quinn-trained Tipperary Sunset, who got the better of Ryan’s Party by a length at Hamilton two weeks ago, renews rivalry. Quinn said: “I’m very happy with him. He did well to win – he made all and was strong at the line at Hamilton. I’m hoping for a big run."

