Beverley Saturday review: Lady Ayresome wins Hilary Needler

Ryan lands Hilary Needler Lady Ayresome (11/2) ran out a ready winner of the Hilary Needler Trophy Fillies' Conditions Stakes. Kevin Ryan’s charge tracked the pacesetting Jilly Cooper (13/2) before going to the front approaching the final furlong. Guilded (28/1) came with what looked a menacing challenge but the winner was idling in front under Kevin Stott and picked up again to score by three-quarters-of-a-length. The pair pulled three lengths clear of the early leader in third.

Betfair and Paddy Power introduced the winner to their Queen Mary market at 20/1. Adam Ryan, the trainer's son and assistant, said: "I'm delighted and she's improved with every run. I thought she was impressive here last time and while this was a tougher race she did it well again. "She probably wants six furlongs but is tough and game and that is half the battle already done with these two-year-olds. She's on the right trajectory and we can keep the dream live. She deserves a crack at something bigger again." Stott said: “She was very tough, she stole a length and I had to either get her out or take her back. Obviously with the experience of winning here, she knew the track. “She jumped really good and we’ve come across and got a nice lead – we got to the front a bit too early if anything, as she was just pricking her ears a bit a furlong down. Fair play to her, she’s very tough and she’ll get a bit further.”