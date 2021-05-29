Beverley Saturday review: Lady Ayresome wins Hilary Needler

Lady Ayresome (11/2) ran out a ready winner of the Hilary Needler Trophy Fillies' Conditions Stakes.
Kevin Ryan’s charge tracked the pacesetting Jilly Cooper (13/2) before going to the front approaching the final furlong.
Guilded (28/1) came with what looked a menacing challenge but the winner was idling in front under Kevin Stott and picked up again to score by three-quarters-of-a-length. The pair pulled three lengths clear of the early leader in third.
Betfair and Paddy Power introduced the winner to their Queen Mary market at 20/1.
Adam Ryan, the trainer's son and assistant, said: "I'm delighted and she's improved with every run. I thought she was impressive here last time and while this was a tougher race she did it well again.
"She probably wants six furlongs but is tough and game and that is half the battle already done with these two-year-olds. She's on the right trajectory and we can keep the dream live. She deserves a crack at something bigger again."
Stott said: “She was very tough, she stole a length and I had to either get her out or take her back. Obviously with the experience of winning here, she knew the track.
“She jumped really good and we’ve come across and got a nice lead – we got to the front a bit too early if anything, as she was just pricking her ears a bit a furlong down. Fair play to her, she’s very tough and she’ll get a bit further.”
1 5 Lady Ayresome (IRE) 11/2
1 5 Lady Ayresome (IRE) 11/2
2 1 Guilded (IRE) 28/1
3 10 Jilly Cooper (IRE) 13/2
Winning Trainer: K A Ryan. Winning Jockey: Kevin Stott
Tipperary Sunset (4/1) is bound for Royal Ascot after winning the bet365 Continental Two Year Old Trophy Conditions Stakes.
A winner at Hamilton on debut, he was quickly away and was always in control despite the late thrust of Robjon (5/1), winning by three-quarters-of-a-length.
Winning trainer John Quinn said: "Jimmy gave him a lovely ride, the fractions were right, but he had a willing partner and he battled well. He was galloping at the line and we head to Ascot. He'll be in the Windsor Castle and Norfolk and we'll decide nearer the time."
James Sullivan added: “He made a length out of the gates and that makes your job so much easier. He pricked his ears up to the two marker and I was on my own for a bit and when the other horse came at me it encouraged him on a bit.
“He could be a Royal Ascot horse, he’s nice and progressing nicely. It’s onwards and upwards.”
1 3 Tipperary Sunset 4/1
1 3 Tipperary Sunset 4/1
2 4Robjon 5/1
Winning Trainer:J J Quinn. Winning Jockey: J P Sullivan