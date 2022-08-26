Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's William Hill Beverley Bullet.

Clive Cox’s beloved Tis Marvellous will reunite with Paul Hanagan as he bids to retain his Beverley Bullet title on the Westwood. The popular gelding was an easy three-and-three-quarter-length winner of the same race last season, breaking the five-furlong track in record in the process under former champion Hanagan. The victory was part of a run of fantastic form for the bay, who then went on to finish just a length behind the winner in the Group Three World Trophy at Newbury before winning the Listed Rous Stakes at Ascot.

Saturday Best Bets | "The form has been franked and he looks well treated"

Seen twice this season when finishing mid-division in both the Palace House and the King’s Stand, the eight-year-old is back to defend his title and will be ridden by Hanagan again on Saturday as he makes his defence from stall seven. “He was fantastic last year with a course record-breaking performance, we’ve kept him fresh and well for this occasion,” said Cox. “He’s drawn in seven and we’ll take that, we’re very much looking forward to it. I’m pleased to say that Paul Hanagan is back on board, who won on him last year. “He seems to appreciate the stiff five of Beverley, his win last year, with the extra covid weight, was commendable really. He’s amazing and he’s continued pleasing us. He’s an absolute superstar and a very, very dear friend.” Joining him will be Mick Appleby’s King Of Stars, last seen losing by just a short head in the competitive Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap on the opening day of York’s Ebor meeting. The grey has gone well at Beverley before, finishing second by a neck over course and distance last year, but would not appreciate any more rainfall over Yorkshire ahead of the weekend. “He ran very well at York last time, he was unlucky not to win,” said Appleby. “I don’t think we’ve got the best of draws in stall nine and hopefully we don’t get any more rain and it dries up a bit, but he’s in good form and should run well.”