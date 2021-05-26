Sporting Life
Both Beverley and Gowran fell to the rain

Wet weather latest | Beverley and Gowran abandoned

By Sporting Life
09:14 · WED May 26, 2021

Wednesday’s meetings at Beverley and Gowran have both been abandoned because of waterlogging.

Following further rain overnight, on ground already described as heavy, Beverley’s eight-race card was cancelled just before a scheduled 7am inspection.

Confirmation on the course’s Twitter account read: “Racing Cancelled today. Further 3mm rainfall since 4pm yesterday, and with more rain forecast today, no chance of improvement ahead of this afternoon.”

Gowran has been hit by more than 50mm of rain in the past few days, and the decision to call off this evening’s scheduled meeting was taken just after 8am.

Newton Abbot’s jumps fixture was already abandoned – leaving three remaining cards, at Hamilton, and evening meetings at Wolverhampton and Warwick.

