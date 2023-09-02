Beverey Saturday review and replays

A review of the action and free video replays for Saturday's meeting at Beverley.
Clive Cox won the Beverley Bullet for the third successive season - but not with the hat-trick seeking Tis Marvellous.
The 2021 and 2022 hero was having the final race of his career in Saturday's renewal and fleetingly at the furlong pole looked as though he might be able to produce a fairytale farewell.
However he could find no extra in the closing stages, in contrast to stablemate and 3/1 winner Kerdos.
Striking a blow for the Classic generation, he was always always travelling sweetly at the rear of the field under Ben Curtis and when the gaps appeared inside the distance he swept past the 15/8 joint-favourites Silkie WIlkie and Apollo One and score by a widening half-a-length.
The opening William Hill Silver Cup was won in style by the well-backed 7/4 favourite Aimeric.
A 7/2 chance in the morning, Roger Varian's charge was all the rage beforehand and never gave his supporters a moment of concern, powering down the centre of the track to go in front passing the furlong marker and drawing a length-and-three-quarters clear of Perfect Play.
He looks one to follow through the autumn.
