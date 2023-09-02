Beverey Saturday review and replays

Keros strikes blow for three-year-olds

Clive Cox won the Beverley Bullet for the third successive season - but not with the hat-trick seeking Tis Marvellous.

The 2021 and 2022 hero was having the final race of his career in Saturday's renewal and fleetingly at the furlong pole looked as though he might be able to produce a fairytale farewell.

However he could find no extra in the closing stages, in contrast to stablemate and 3/1 winner Kerdos.

Striking a blow for the Classic generation, he was always always travelling sweetly at the rear of the field under Ben Curtis and when the gaps appeared inside the distance he swept past the 15/8 joint-favourites Silkie WIlkie and Apollo One and score by a widening half-a-length.