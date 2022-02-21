Impressive when landing the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot 2020, John and Thady Gosden’s charge has been off the track since winning the Dubai Turf on World Cup night at Meydan 11 months ago.

The Dubawi gelding had the option of travelling to Saudi Arabia for this weekend’s Neom Cup, but will instead make his comeback on home soil.

Thady Gosden said: “Lord North obviously been off the track for a long time, so it seems sensible to keep him at home for his first run. The Winter Derby looks a more competitive race than last year, so we shall see what happens. He’s got all the enthusiasm he’s always had and he’s been training well enough at home. We’re very pleased with him really. We’d like to go back to Dubai with him, but we’ve got to get over this hurdle first.”

Lord North is likely be joined in this weekend’s Group Three feature by his stablemate Forest Of Dean, who won last year’s renewal.