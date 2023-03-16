3.30 - Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (Grade 1, 2m 7f 213y)

Timeform Verdict: TEAHUPOO

An open renewal but TEAHUPOO has taken his form to another level this season, holding off Klassical Dream in the Hatton's Grace at Fairyhouse before easily defying a penalty in a Grade 2 at Gowran over this trip, so Gordon Elliott's 6-y-o could be the answer. Flooring Porter hasn't had the ideal preparation but must be respected as he bids for a third straight win in this, while French-raider Gold Tweet shouldn't be underestimated given the manner of his win in the Cleeve Hurdle over C&D.

How will the race be run?

Key trends & smart stats

What the trainers say

Charles Byrnes, trainer of Blazing Khal

“It’s been well documented, his preparation, but I can’t change anything. That’s gone and we have him here and we can now just hope for the best.

“We’re pleased to get him here, we would have preferred a better preparation, but we will make the most of it and hope the horse and jockey come back safe.

“He’s beat lesser company so far and it’s a big step up to Grade One company from what he has been up against, but we will try to make the most of it.”

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Flooring Porter

“He’s had an interrupted preparation, but we’re pretty happy with him and hopefully he can run a big race,” said trainer Gavin Cromwell.

“He knows how to win around the track which is a big positive. It’s not going to be an easy task, it’s a very good renewal of the race and we’re probably a little bit up against it, but he is the horse who has the form in the race.

“Everyone is very excited now and looking forward to it.”

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Teahupoo

“We were trying to make him a quicker horse than he is last year running over two miles, but he looks to have found his niche over longer trips.

“If you’d spoken to me this time last year, I’d have said he had a squeak in the Champion Hurdle, but he was just run off his feet.

“He’s a good horse and Davy (Russell, jockey) said he’s better for knowing. He said he got there too soon the last day, as he’s so relaxed and then he grabs hold and goes.

“He’s a young horse on the way up. He was good in the Hatton’s Grace and he was equally as good in Gowran.

“He’s a fair horse. He doesn’t do anything exciting at home, but he seems to do it on the track.”

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Home By The Lee

“He goes there with a big chance. He is fit and well and his preparation has gone great.

“We are looking forward to the race. It looks a really strong Stayers’ Hurdle this year, but we are right in the mix.

“He likes being fresh, so it was always the plan to go straight from Christmas to Cheltenham.”