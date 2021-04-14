ITV Racing tips: Simon Holt Thursday selections

Racing betting tips: Thursday, April 15 1pt win Devilwala in 3.35 Newmarket at 10/1 (bet365) 1pt e.w. Willyorwon't He in 4.45 Newmarket at 50/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/4 1,2,3,4) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Thursday's bet365 Craven Stakes is often a crucial trial for the Guineas and DEVILWALA, who defied odds of 100/1 when a highly creditable fourth behind St Mark's Basilica, Wembley and Thunder Moon in the Dewhurst on this course (7f) last October, is taken to prove that improved effort was no fluke. The son of Kodiac may have been helped by racing next to the stands rail that day (he has the far rail position here from stall one) but, up in distance, he stuck on really well on the soft ground in the closing stages after making the running until just over a furlong out. On pedigree, there would be a small doubt whether Devilwala will get a mile but, if anything, that run suggested he might be suited by it and he was sent to the Breeders' Cup over an extra furlong a few weeks later only to miss the break badly.

The Dewhurst effort earned the selection a rating of 113, which is a pound ahead of Master Of The Seas who finished fourth behind the same trio of Irish-trained runners in the National Stakes at the Curragh last September. However, the son of Dubawi didn't help his chances that day by racing freely, and it was a similar story when he was beaten at odds-on by stable-companion Naval Crown (second in the Free Handicap on Wednesday) at Meydan in February forcing connections to fit a hood now. Meanwhile, the two Aidan O'Brien-trained runners are hard to assess. Khartoum, the mount of Ryan Moore, made the running and out-stayed his rivals in a seven-furlong maiden at the Curragh on soft ground in October, while Sandhurst (Frankie Dettori) was driven along all the way before again showing that stamina was his forte when winning at Gowran Park (7f heavy), form that was given a boost by the runner-up Flying Visit, who finished second (at 33/1) to O'Brien's Derby hopeful Bolshoi Ballet in last week's Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown. Both will appreciate the extra furlong here, and are open to any amount of improvement.

Later on, in the Bet Builder At bet365 Handicap, the lightly weighted WILLYORWON'T HE looks interesting after catching the eye at Kempton (1m) last month. The son of Helmet was running for the third time that day - his handicap qualifying run - and was given a hands and heels ride into second place behind wide margin winner Imperial Sands, who runs in the Craven. There are reasons to believe that Callum Shepherd's mount could be leniently treated here based on his keeping on third behind Pythagoras at Beverley (7f) last August.