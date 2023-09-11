Betfred St Leger preview: Nine remain in final Classic

Numerically at least, the master of Ballydoyle, who saddled a remarkable 4000th career worldwide winner on Sunday, holds the strongest hand.

He has four horses going forward in Sky Bet Great Voltigeur winner Continuous, Tower Of London, Alexandroupolis and Denmark.

John and Thady Gosden are responsible for the favourite, Gregory, who was third in the York feature under a penalty. He’ll relish going back up in trip on Saturday and will be Frankie Dettori’s final ride in a British Classic.

Middle Earth was supplemented into the race off the back of a taking win in the Sky Bet Melrose Stakes at York, while Arrest, sent off favourite for the Derby, got back to winning ways in the Geoffrey Freer at Newbury last time.

The other two acceptors are Gordon Stakes one-two Desert Hero and Chesspiece.

The former will be carrying the colours of The King and Queen and would be a very significant winner. He’s progressive having taken the King George VI Stakes at Royal Ascot on his previous start.

Desert Hero proved a neck too strong for Chesspiece at Goodwood although Simon Crisford, joint-trainer of the runner-up, thinks the longer trip at Doncaster will be very much in his colt’s favour.