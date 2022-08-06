Anmaat (11/4) ran out a brilliant winner of the Betred Rose Of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock

Fresh from his success in the John Smith's Cup at York, Owen Burrows' charge took the step up to pattern company in his stride, sauntering to the front two furlongs out. At that stage 15/8 favourite Grocer Hack was still in the firing line but he was swept aside by the winner and had to settle for second, three lengths adrift. Value Bet selection Certain Lad (25/1) ran a cracker in third.

Burrows said: “It was a big performance to win at York first time out and he’s pleased me since, so obviously this was a natural progression for him. He was rated 109 there and I think he’ll go up a bit for that! That’s what surprised me - just how far he travelled on the bridle for. He’s obviously really improving and he’s caught me by surprise just how quickly he is improving. “Honestly I don’t have anything in mind for him yet, we thought we’d get today out of the way as he was stepping out of handicap company. Interestingly Jim thought he relished a little bit of juice in the ground, so we’ll have a look. Things like the Irish Champion Stakes are great discussions to have, so we’ll see how he comes out of it and make a plan. There’s a few discussions to have now.” Crowley added: “He gave me a great feel. The performance worked out well from York and I think he loved the slower conditions today. He really enjoyed getting his toe in a little bit more and he’s clearly improved again from York, so he’s exciting. It was a good race with plenty of strength and depth in it and he’s done it well. I was amazed how well he travelled into the race, he’s very nice.” McCann lifts Liverpool spirits Mr McCann (100/30) produced a game performance to win the Betfred "Play Fred's £5 Million" Handicap over a mile. The Hugo Palmer-trained three year old is owned by Liverpool footballers Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Brighton star Adam Lallana and he showed an excellent attitude to return to winning ways back in calmer waters. The son of Kodiac was touted as a potential Cazoo Derby contender earlier in the campaign and held some lofty engagements in the spring, before ultimately disappointing on his most recent start at Royal Ascot in June. However he was right back on song here, responding well to jockey Tom Marquand’s urgings to hold on for a half-length success – much to the delight of his jockey.

