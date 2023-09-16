Betfred Park Stakes report and replay: Sandrine swoops under Oisin Murphy

Sandrine showed a smart turn of foot to get the better of the persistent Audience and win the Betfred Park Stakes at Doncaster.
The eventual runner-up set out to make all under Robert Havlin and by the furlong pole he had the measure of Spycatcher who was the first to challenge.
However, Oisin Murphy, who had sat in third aboard the winner, switched her to the inside to throw down a challenge and Andrew Balding’s charge showed a smart turn of foot to surge to the front.
The runner-up rallied bravely and was closing again at the line, but Sandrine had him covered to score by three-quarters-of-a-length.
“She’s been a superstar from the age of two right up until now. The last day at York I moved too soon on her. I should have been bang there and today I was allowed to make amends and she answered every question,” the winning rider told ITV Racing.
Sandrine has now secured Pattern-race triumphs in all three seasons she has been in training and Anna Lisa Balding, representing her husband, was thrilled to see Kirsten Rausing-owned four-year-old back to winning ways.
She said: “What a star. It is up to Kirsten (if this is her last season), but she owes us nothing. To come back and run as well as she did in the City of York Stakes and then two weeks later run like that in this ground, she has a massive heart.
“Oisin said he was keen not to go too soon and they seemed to go pretty steady early and no one wanted to go on. He got it spot-on.”
