Betfred Park Stakes report and replay: Sandrine swoops under Oisin Murphy

The eventual runner-up set out to make all under Robert Havlin and by the furlong pole he had the measure of Spycatcher who was the first to challenge.

However, Oisin Murphy, who had sat in third aboard the winner, switched her to the inside to throw down a challenge and Andrew Balding’s charge showed a smart turn of foot to surge to the front.

The runner-up rallied bravely and was closing again at the line, but Sandrine had him covered to score by three-quarters-of-a-length.

“She’s been a superstar from the age of two right up until now. The last day at York I moved too soon on her. I should have been bang there and today I was allowed to make amends and she answered every question,” the winning rider told ITV Racing.