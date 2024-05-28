Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Ancient Wisdom wins the Kameko Futurity Trophy
Ancient Wisdom wins the Kameko Futurity Trophy

Betfred Derby news: Ancient Wisdom improved from run in Dante

By David Ord
15:14 · TUE May 28, 2024

William Buick is expecting Ancient Wisdom to take a big step forward from his reappearance at York in Saturday’s Betfred Derby.

The son of Dubawi was a leading Epsom fancy over the winter off the back of a two-year-old campaign that saw him sign off with victory in the Group One Futurity Trophy at Doncaster. He also won the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket where he had Ambiente Friendly back in third.

However, having been sent off the 7/4 favourite for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Stakes, he had to settle for second place, a widening six lengths adrift of Economics.

Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast the Godolphin retained rider said: “Obviously he’s been left in the Derby and I think everyone was very happy with his reappearance in the Dante where he was always going to step forward from the run.

“It sounds like he really has and with the forecast looking a little unsettled, knowing in the back of our minds he handles ease in the ground very well, that has to be taken as a positive.

“I thought it was a good run at York. The Dante was run at a pretty strong pace, it was more of the real thing than a trial the way it was run, an end-to-end gallop and the winner, I know he was a six lengths winner in the end, but he possibly found himself in the right part of the race and had that uninterrupted run down the outside while I on Ancient Wisdom was just getting organised and possibly could have done with getting running sooner.

Download the Sporting Life App

“Look we had six lengths to make up with the winner who’s not going to Epsom but with the improvement left in Ancient Wisdom I think there’s every reason to be very happy with what he did in the Dante.”

The trip is one thing that doesn’t concern Buick in the slightest going into Saturday’s race.

“I’m as certain as you can be of a three-year-old staying a mile-and-a-half and I think he will benefit from another two furlongs and with the ground looking like it’s going to be, that will also help him,” he said.

“He’s a Group One winning two-year-old. Obviously the Futurity has always been a good pointer towards the Derby and I think the team had Epsom in mind for him since that day.

“The form is solid which is what you want to see and what you have to see. On the day we all know you it takes a very good horse to win the Derby. This year it looks a very open year where you can give probably four, five, even six horses a chance of winning or running very well but whatever wins the Derby on the day is a very good horse.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo