Betfred Derby news: Ancient Wisdom improved from run in Dante

The son of Dubawi was a leading Epsom fancy over the winter off the back of a two-year-old campaign that saw him sign off with victory in the Group One Futurity Trophy at Doncaster. He also won the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket where he had Ambiente Friendly back in third.

However, having been sent off the 7/4 favourite for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Stakes, he had to settle for second place, a widening six lengths adrift of Economics.

Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast the Godolphin retained rider said: “Obviously he’s been left in the Derby and I think everyone was very happy with his reappearance in the Dante where he was always going to step forward from the run.

“It sounds like he really has and with the forecast looking a little unsettled, knowing in the back of our minds he handles ease in the ground very well, that has to be taken as a positive.

“I thought it was a good run at York. The Dante was run at a pretty strong pace, it was more of the real thing than a trial the way it was run, an end-to-end gallop and the winner, I know he was a six lengths winner in the end, but he possibly found himself in the right part of the race and had that uninterrupted run down the outside while I on Ancient Wisdom was just getting organised and possibly could have done with getting running sooner.