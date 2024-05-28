Betfred Derby news: Ancient Wisdom improved from run in Dante

William Buick is expecting Ancient Wisdom to take a big step forward from his reappearance at York in Saturday’s Betfred Derby.
The son of Dubawi was a leading Epsom fancy over the winter off the back of a two-year-old campaign that saw him sign off with victory in the Group One Futurity Trophy at Doncaster. He also won the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket where he had Ambiente Friendly back in third.
However, having been sent off the 7/4 favourite for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Stakes, he had to settle for second place, a widening six lengths adrift of Economics.
Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast the Godolphin retained rider said: “Obviously he’s been left in the Derby and I think everyone was very happy with his reappearance in the Dante where he was always going to step forward from the run.
“It sounds like he really has and with the forecast looking a little unsettled, knowing in the back of our minds he handles ease in the ground very well, that has to be taken as a positive.
“I thought it was a good run at York. The Dante was run at a pretty strong pace, it was more of the real thing than a trial the way it was run, an end-to-end gallop and the winner, I know he was a six lengths winner in the end, but he possibly found himself in the right part of the race and had that uninterrupted run down the outside while I on Ancient Wisdom was just getting organised and possibly could have done with getting running sooner.
“Look we had six lengths to make up with the winner who’s not going to Epsom but with the improvement left in Ancient Wisdom I think there’s every reason to be very happy with what he did in the Dante.”
The trip is one thing that doesn’t concern Buick in the slightest going into Saturday’s race.
“I’m as certain as you can be of a three-year-old staying a mile-and-a-half and I think he will benefit from another two furlongs and with the ground looking like it’s going to be, that will also help him,” he said.
“He’s a Group One winning two-year-old. Obviously the Futurity has always been a good pointer towards the Derby and I think the team had Epsom in mind for him since that day.
“The form is solid which is what you want to see and what you have to see. On the day we all know you it takes a very good horse to win the Derby. This year it looks a very open year where you can give probably four, five, even six horses a chance of winning or running very well but whatever wins the Derby on the day is a very good horse.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.