Betfred Derby: Los Angeles challenging City Of Troy for favouritism

Aidan O'Brien expects Ryan Moore to ride City Of Troy in Saturday's Betfred Derby despite market support for stablemate Los Angeles seeing him challenge for Epsom favouritism.

Despite his blow-out in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas, the former, champion two-year-old after a three-race unbeaten start to his career in 2023, was as short as 7/4 to bounce back and win at Epsom. However at 3pm on Tuesday he was 11/4 with Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet. Los Angeles is into 10/3 from 6/1 with the first two firms and 3/1 the latter. However the trainer, speaking on a France Galop zoom call on Tuesday, was asked if he expected Moore to keep the faith with City Of Troy and said: “That’s the plan, that is what we were thinking of doing. I didn’t hear anything different and I think that has been the plan all along.” said O’Brien. The master of Ballydoyle reiterated that Euphoric is set to join the big two at Epsom with Diego Velazquez bound for the French Derby, adding: "That is what we’re thinking of, maybe the three, everything seems well with them all at the moment so that’s what we’re thinking."