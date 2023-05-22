John Gosden feeels Arrest has the right mix of stamina and a change of gear to run a big race in the Betfred Derby.

The trainer was pleased with his colt as he worked over just short of a mile at The Derby Festival Gallops Morning at Epsom Downs on Monday. The Chester Vase winner will be Frankie Dettori's final ride in the Classic and he was aboard the son of Frankel as he got his first taste of the unique track. His trainer is confident he has the qualities needed to be a leading contender on Saturday week and played down fears the ground could be too lively for him. "This horse can change gears, absolutely. He’s a big boy and he proved he stayed the other day (in the Chester Vase) when he handled the conditions. He doesn’t need it to be like that," Gosden said. “He’s a big boy and they always say that when they’re leggy like that the track is trickier for them here, but Frankie said he got himself organised and came nicely on the bit down Tattenham Corner onto the straight – so he was pleased enough with him.