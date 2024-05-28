Betfred Derby: James Fanshawe relishing Ambiente Friendly run

James Fanshawe is happy Rab Havin has developed a “good rapport” with Ambiente Friendly ahead of Saturday’s Betfred Derby.

The experienced jockey will be having only his third ride in the Classic on Saturday having replaced Callum Shepherd who was aboard for the colt’s impressive win in the Lingfield Trial last time. However the Newmarket trainer is pleased with his horse’s preparation and how the new partnership is coming together. “I’m very happy with him. He did a final bit of work on the Round Gallop over an extended mile on Sunday morning. It wasn’t a strenuous bit but just what I wanted, I wanted to cover the ground and was very happy with how he went,” Fanshawe said on Tuesday morning. "Post gallop he seems in good form, he did a couple of canters this morning and seems very well. “Usually, I like to gallop them exactly a week before their designated race, but we’d had so much rain here on Thursday and Friday, the Limekilns, the summer gallops in Newmarket, were shut. They couldn’t be opened but the Jockey Club were very accommodating in that they allowed us to use the Round Gallop which is around a bend rather than going straight. He did a spin up there and went through it very smoothly. It was nice.”

Fanshawe doesn’t feel the son of Gleneagles is an over-complicated ride either. “Over the winter and even since his Newmarket run in the Feilden this season he has grown up a lot in that respect. He’d now be a lot easier ride than he would have been. Andrew who rides him out most days has done a very good job on him and we’ve had middle-distance races in mind for him since the start of the season," he added. “We’ve concentrated on doing that and OK, he was a little fresh at Newmarket but at Lingfield he dropped his head nicely and went round the bend as good as any horse did around there. “Rab rode him after the news broke on Friday and Saturday and rode in the work on Sunday too. He rode him out on Tuesday morning as well. It is what it is now. Rab’s riding and seems to get on with him well. They seem to have a good rapport.” The ground at Epsom is currently on the easy side of good with the possibility of some showers through the week. That isn’t overly-concerning for the master of Pegasus Stables. “When he won at Leicester as a two-year-old, admittedly over seven furlongs, he won very well and that was testing ground. Leicester, by the nature of the terrain there, when it gets soft it’s pretty soft and it was soft at Newmarket in the Autumn Stakes too. We wouldn’t have ridden him in the way we did that day if we were to ride the race again anyway but hopefully the ground won’t be too much of a problem for him.”

Trainer James Fanshawe