Betfred Derby: James Fanshawe relishing Ambiente Friendly run

James Fanshawe is happy Rab Havin has developed a “good rapport” with Ambiente Friendly ahead of Saturday’s Betfred Derby.
The experienced jockey will be having only his third ride in the Classic on Saturday having replaced Callum Shepherd who was aboard for the colt’s impressive win in the Lingfield Trial last time.
However the Newmarket trainer is pleased with his horse’s preparation and how the new partnership is coming together.
“I’m very happy with him. He did a final bit of work on the Round Gallop over an extended mile on Sunday morning. It wasn’t a strenuous bit but just what I wanted, I wanted to cover the ground and was very happy with how he went,” Fanshawe said on Tuesday morning. "Post gallop he seems in good form, he did a couple of canters this morning and seems very well.
“Usually, I like to gallop them exactly a week before their designated race, but we’d had so much rain here on Thursday and Friday, the Limekilns, the summer gallops in Newmarket, were shut. They couldn’t be opened but the Jockey Club were very accommodating in that they allowed us to use the Round Gallop which is around a bend rather than going straight. He did a spin up there and went through it very smoothly. It was nice.”
Fanshawe doesn’t feel the son of Gleneagles is an over-complicated ride either.
“Over the winter and even since his Newmarket run in the Feilden this season he has grown up a lot in that respect. He’d now be a lot easier ride than he would have been. Andrew who rides him out most days has done a very good job on him and we’ve had middle-distance races in mind for him since the start of the season," he added.
“We’ve concentrated on doing that and OK, he was a little fresh at Newmarket but at Lingfield he dropped his head nicely and went round the bend as good as any horse did around there.
“Rab rode him after the news broke on Friday and Saturday and rode in the work on Sunday too. He rode him out on Tuesday morning as well. It is what it is now. Rab’s riding and seems to get on with him well. They seem to have a good rapport.”
The ground at Epsom is currently on the easy side of good with the possibility of some showers through the week. That isn’t overly-concerning for the master of Pegasus Stables.
“When he won at Leicester as a two-year-old, admittedly over seven furlongs, he won very well and that was testing ground. Leicester, by the nature of the terrain there, when it gets soft it’s pretty soft and it was soft at Newmarket in the Autumn Stakes too. We wouldn’t have ridden him in the way we did that day if we were to ride the race again anyway but hopefully the ground won’t be too much of a problem for him.”
Fanshawe cuts a relaxed figure as he talks to the media, relishing rather than resenting the increased interest in the yard and calls on his time ahead of his second runner in the blue riband and first since Environment Friend in 1991.
“It’s a real privilege to have a horse that’s good enough to be going to the Derby with a chance. He won his trial well over the trip and he seems to have come out of the race in good shape,” he said.
“There’s a real buzz in the yard having a Derby contender and you’re trying to be ultra-observant to try and nip something in the bud before it happens but there seems a real interest in Ambiente Friendly and the yard and that’s great. We’re trying to go with the flow and make sure the last four days are smooth while taking in what a special occasion this is.
“The Derby is the premier Classic, we have to remember that, and we’re thrilled to be having a runner in it after such a long gap. We’ve had plenty of Group One winners but not many runners in the Classics. We’ve had a second in the 1000 Guineas with Spacious and Soviet Song wasn’t quite right when she was fourth in it.
“The Derby is the Derby and a lot of things are judged on the result of the Derby. I think having a runner for Bill Gredley as well, it’s different to the way the Derby has been in recent years.”
So how does Ambiente Friendly’s trainer see Saturday’s renewal?
“I think it’s an open race. If you’d said to me, we’re going to win the Lingfield Trial by four lengths before the race I’d have been enthusiastic about that. He was 66/1 for Epsom before Lingfield but he stayed and won it really well in a very good time. We’ve done our test.
“But there will be horses who ran in the trials who will improve no end for the run. It’s been a difficult spring, it’s been wet and cold and some strings are in better form now than they were during the trials.
“So there will be lots of people going there thinking their horse has improved and they have a good chance but all I can say is Ambiente has done it, won his trial in a good time and seems to have come out of the race in good shape.”
And for a trainer so attuned with the history of the sport and the great race itself, what would it mean to see the surname Fanshawe on the Epsom roll of honour?
“It would be very special but we have to do it first. I just hope we’re in as good a form at Lingfield and we get a bit of luck.”
