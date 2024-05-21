Betfred Derby: Dancing Gemini books place

Roger Teal has given Dancing Gemini the green light to line up in the Betfred Derby following a pleasing racecourse gallop at Epsom on Tuesday morning.

Twice a winner from five starts as a two-year-old last season, the son of 2012 Derby hero Camelot has already come close to claiming Classic glory this spring, finishing a half-length second to Metropolitan in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains, the French 2000 Guineas, at ParisLongchamp. Another trip across the Channel for the French Derby was under consideration, but having seemingly taken well to the cambered Epsom track in a workout with high-class sprinting stablemate Chipstead, he is poised to take his chance in the world’s most famous Flat race on June 1. Teal said: “I’m very happy, he looked good coming down the hill. Will (Cox) said he handled the track beautifully and although we didn’t go mad, it was a nice healthy exercise. “William said it all went well, so I think we will roll our sleeves up and come here. While it’s tempting to go back to France, coming here with a live contender is unbelievable, especially for David Fish and his wife Linda (owners).”