Betfred Derby: City Of Troy among 20 still on target

City Of Troy is one of 20 left in Saturday’s Betfred Derby after Tabletalk was supplemented for the Classic at Monday’s confirmation stage.

The open nature of this year’s race seems sure to lead to a big field at Epsom, but last season’s champion juvenile City Of Troy is still favourite despite disappointing in the 2000 Guineas. He is one of six left in by Aidan O’Brien, including the unbeaten Los Angeles, a Group One winner at two and successful in Leopardstown’s key Derby trial. Diego Velazquez, Euphoric, Illinois and Portland could also represent the Ballydoyle handler, although the first-named colt is the ante-post favourite for Sunday’s Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly. Adrian Murray’s Dallas Star is another trained in Ireland in the mix after winning the Ballysax Stakes. Tabletalk, a Chelmsford winner last time out for Tom Clover, was supplemented at a cost of £75,000.

