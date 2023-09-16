Betfred Champagne Stakes report and replay: Iberian wins well

Iberian ran out a taking winner of the Betfred Champagne Stakes at Doncaster as odds-on favourite Rosallion faded into third.
The 3/1 winner was brought through to challenge the front-running Seaway (6/1) a furlong and a half out.
It was at that stage the 4/5 market leader also tried to make his move on the other flank of the eventual runner-up but having been keen early his effort soon petered out.
On contrast the Tom Marquand-ridden winner found his stride inside the distance to win, going away, by two lengths.
“His work had been really impressive at home leading up to this race but you always want to see it on the track and I think he did that today,” winning trainer Charlie Hills told ITV Racing.
“He was very professional, travelled really well through the race and has a good turn of foot as well. He’s a very exciting horse to have in the yard. We’ll aim him at the Dewhurst now.”
Marquand added: “That was a mighty performance. It was a muddling race. I rode him the other day at home and he has a real good turn of foot but with the lack of pace I wanted to make sure I was getting dragged by the right horse but at the same time not to be too far out of my ground as it’s hard to make up lengths.
“He was great, switched off off beautifully and that turn of foot to go and kill the race at the furlong pole was pretty magnificent. He’s a horse having only his third career start so you’d hope there’d be more to come.”
Paddy Power and Betfair halved Iberian in price to 8/1 for the Darley Dewhurst at Newmarket and go 20 from 40s for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas.
