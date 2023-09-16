Betfred Champagne Stakes report and replay: Iberian wins well

Iberian ran out a taking winner of the Betfred Champagne Stakes at Doncaster as odds-on favourite Rosallion faded into third.

The 3/1 winner was brought through to challenge the front-running Seaway (6/1) a furlong and a half out. It was at that stage the 4/5 market leader also tried to make his move on the other flank of the eventual runner-up but having been keen early his effort soon petered out. On contrast the Tom Marquand-ridden winner found his stride inside the distance to win, going away, by two lengths.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!