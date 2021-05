In a mixed week of trials Bolshoi Ballet’s win in the Derrinstown was the undoubted highlight but Third Realm also staked a serious claim for Epsom.

In industry talk TC is disappointed that there is no punter representative on the newly formed Whip Steering Group, while Kevin is exasperated by fixture madness and Bob Baffert.

Click here to listen to the Betfair Weighed In Podcast